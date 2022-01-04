JEFFERSON — Jefferson High School Eagle Theatre Council will produce the Broadway hit “Little Shop of Horrors” this spring.
Performances will be April 22 and 23 at 7 p.m., and April 24 at 2 p.m. in the JHS Performing Arts Center.
Billed as a “Horror Comedy Rock Musical,” “Little Shop of Horrors” takes place on Skid Row in New York City during the 1960s. As the curtain rises, the audience hears the song “Downtown,” which includes these lines: “Someone show me a way to get outta here; Cause I constantly pray I'll get outta here; Please won't somebody say I'll get outta here; Someone gimme my shot or I'll rot here!“
Much of the music, by Alan Menken, and lyrics, by Howard Ashman, evoke the doo wop, rock, and early Motown vibes of the early 1960s. Seymour Krelborn, a poverty-stricken young man, works at Mushnik’s floral shop.
During a total eclipse of the sun — poof! — Seymour’s new unique plant, a Venus flytrap-like sprout, appears mysteriously. Science fiction and horror elements combine with the wonderful characters and music, and an interesting story ensues!
Originally produced on Broadway in 1982, “Little Shop of Horrors” was made into a film, starring Rick Moranis and Steve Martin and directed by Frank Oz, in 1986. This musical includes favorite songs “Downtown,” “Somewhere that’s Green,” “Suddenly, Seymour,” and “Dentist!”
Will Seymour and Audrey become a pair? Will Audrey II achieve its sinister purpose? Who is Audrey II anyway? Will Seymour save the day? Come and find out!
Director Ryan Clarksen discusses why the theatre staff chose this production (with a relatively small cast). Since JHS Theatre’s last full spring musical, “Once on this Island,” the number of available and interested performers and crew members moght be changing.
Additionally, the JHS theatre staff has a new vocal director, choreographer, set designer and costumer since 2019.
“Little Shop of Horrors” will play to the strengths and experiences of the current staff, which include: Director Ryan Clarksen, Assistant Director Kim Hart, Scenic Designer Julia Hardin, Vocal Music Director and Choreographer Cassandra Pacelli, Pit Orchestra Director Denise Reichhoff, and Business Manager Kathryn Steib.
Clarksen revealed the production’s title through a scavenger hunt at school on Dec. 16. The scavenger hunt included clues such as “This show has outlandish characters” and “This show features somewhere that’s green,” as well as “The main character learns what they are capable of.” Students had fun searching for clues and guessing the title of the show.
Eligible JHS students will have the opportunity to participate as members of the crew, pit orchestra and cast. Auditions are Monday, Jan. 31, at 3:15 p.m.; and Tuesday, Feb. 1, at 6:30 p.m. in the JHS auditorium.
Audition packets will be available from Clarksen, Hart or Pacelli prior to auditions. Students are required to attend one of the two audition sessions, or see Clarksen or Hart if they have a conflict. Students interested in participating as members of the crew should get an application from Clarksen in the coming weeks.
For the first time, Clarksen will direct a musical he already has directed. Previously produced by the JHS Eagle Theatre Council in 2008, this production promises to be just as fun as it was 14 years ago, and also to be just a little bit scary.
“Little Shop of Horrors” returns to the JHS stage on April 22 and 23 at 7 p.m. and April 24 at 2 p.m. Advance tickets are $7 for students/senior citizens and $8 for adults.
Some parts of this production might not be appropriate for small children. Specific ticket purchasing information will be available on the Jefferson High School Facebook page as well as the JHS Eagle Theatre Facebook page.
