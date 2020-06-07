JEFFERSON — The end-of-year talent show has been a tradition at Jefferson Middle School for close to two decades, but never have the talents showcased been so diverse.
And never has the format been so interactive.
In a spring defined by isolation and lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic, Jefferson Middle School brought students together at the end of the year by inviting everyone — not just band and choir students, but anyone who wanted to share — to participate in a virtual talent show through the FlipGrid platform.
Last Wednesday, the third-to-last day of school for this unconventional year, students could watch the newly-released talent show and comment in real time in grade-level “watch parties.”
The watch parties yielded a stream of positive and encouraging remarks from students who were watching from their homes, some alone, some with parents or other family members looking on.
The endeavor was the brainchild of Lindy Perkins, choir director and drama co-director at Jefferson Middle School. Also playing a large role was English teacher Elizabeth Sabaka, who coordinated a teacher lip-sync compilation involving numerous staff members, all contributing small videoclips as they each took part of the song “I’ll be There for You.”
Perkins said she has been hosting live talent shows at the school since she started in her job in 2002. The shows started out in the school gym and later moved to the Jefferson High School auditorium for improved acoustics and comfort.
Due to scheduling conflicts in recent years, the end-of-year talent show got split up into smaller “Live at Lunch” performances in the middle school’s cafetorium.
Only one of the “Live at Lunch” events went onstage this year before the COVID-19 pandemic closed school buildings in Jefferson and around the world.
Still, Perkins didn’t want the end-of-year tradition to go by the wayside, so she looked into ways to provide a venue for virtual performances.
A week before the deadline, only a handful of students had submitted their videos, via Flipgrid, and Perkins was concerned turnout could be low. But instead, a flurry of responses arrived in the final days, featuring a broad range of talents, many of which could not have been showcased on stage.
One student produced live artwork, speeding up the process and setting it to energetic music.
Another demonstrated her skills on a unicycle, riding on her Jefferson street.
There was a Rubik’s Cube speed round, dog tricks demonstrated by teacher Kathy Golz and her canine companion, dancing, several piano solos, a magic trick, humorous juggling attempts, performances on musical instruments ranging from an autoharp to a drum set, and, of course, a variety of vocal pieces.
Many students sang pop songs, while one donned full costume to play the role of King George III and his signature song in the musical “Hamilton.”
“I was very pleased with the level of involvement,” Perkins said. “For some kids, this might not have been something they would have been comfortable doing on stage in front of a crowd, but at home in front of their computers, they were able to contribute.”
And although the individual performances were taped rather than taking place live on a stage, the live watch parties lent the performances a sense of immediacy.
Performers, their peers, staff members and family members were all watching the acts at the same time as they unfolded on the recording, and audience members could comment on the side of their screens.
Giving middle-schoolers this kind of leeway could be risky, as someone could always choose to say something unkind, but the Jefferson Middle School audiences lived up to their teachers’ expectations and kept it classy.
Comments alongside the screen were uniformly positive, with students chiming in with statements like “I wish I could sing that well!” “Great job!” “Heck, yeah, boy,” “U Go To Broadway, Man!” and “I love this song!” The comment section was also scattered with smiley icons and expressions of amazement like “:0”
The pupils also had really positive things to say about the contributions of their teachers, especially the compilation piece at the end.
Additionally, even though people could not be together in the same space, audience members could see each-other react in real time during the performance, and this added to the immediacy of the occasion.
“It was just great to see everybody again,” one student said. “I’ve been missing them.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.