Jones Dairy Farm centennial celebration generates nearly $10,000 in scholarship funds

Jones Dairy Farm Chairman and CEO Philip Jones, right, presents the $10,000 donation to Bill Uecker, Agri-Business Club president.

This year commemorated the 100th anniversary of the historic Jones Yellow Barn. The structure was built on the current Jones property in 1922 and the “Jones Yellow Barn Centennial Celebration” was held on Sept. 17.

“The 100th anniversary celebration provides the perfect opportunity to showcase our beloved yellow barn to the local community, commemorate its historical significance to the dairy farming industry, and support the next generation of agriculture leaders in our area,” Jones Dairy Farm Chairman and CEO Philip Jones said.

