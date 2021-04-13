A total of 117 boxes of Kleenex tissues recently were donated in a short period of time for the Jefferson Area Senior Center’s “Kleenex for a Cause” program. Staff put a box of tissues, a note or artwork, a Rice Krispies treat and some candy in a decorated bag and donated them for those living in some of Jefferson’s assisted living facilities. Dawn Koch, director at Sylvan Crossings of Jefferson, wrote: “Sylvan Crossings thanks you so much for the gift bags. We handed them out early (before Easter) to our residents and they just loved them.”

Deanna Pfeifer helps to decorate bags.

Jean Allen helps to decorate bags.

Sylvan Crossings Director Dawn Koch and Assistant Director Wanda McBain receive their Kleenex for a Cause Easter bags.

