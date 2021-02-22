JEFFERSON — A 42-year-old Lake Mills man has been ordered to spend five years of initial confinement in prison and three years on extended supervision after being convicted Friday on one count of using a computer to facilitate a sex crime.
Jefferson County Circuit Court Judge Robert Dehring accepted the guilty plea of Emmanuel McDonald to the charge and dismissed one count of child enticement.
The matter had been scheduled for trial in early February, but a plea deal was reached.
According to a Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office criminal complaint, McDonald visited the Pine Cone Travel Plaza parking lot June 22, 2019 with the intention of having sex with a person he thought was a 15-year-old girl. He instead met with a member of internet-based citizens’ group that tracks people they believe to be sex predators. The group filmed McDonald admitting he had planned to meet a 15-year-old girl for sex.
McDonald was later arrested by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department based on the footage.
As conditions of extended supervision, McDonald is to undergo psychosexual evaluation and follow treatment recommendations. He is to have assessment, treatment, counseling or therapy as required by the state. He must obtain and maintain full-time employment or an educational program and have no use of online dating programs.
He may have no unsupervised contact with any child under the age of 18 years, participate in sex offender registration and comply with DNA sample provision upon demand.
If McDonald had been convicted on both felony counts, he could have faced a maximum of 65 years in prison and fines of $200,000.
