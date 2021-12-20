JEFFERSON — We’re going outside … to read! But we need the public’s help to make it happen.
One’s gift will help the Jefferson Public Library reach its goal to install a StoryWalk along the paved walking path at the Meadow Springs conservancy, allowing families to enjoy books and nature at the same time.
By giving to this campaign, persons will help bring a free interactive activity that will attract families and all ages, young and old. StoryWalk promotes literacy and physical activity while encouraging interaction with nature.
Laminated pages from a children's book are attached to permanent posts, which are installed along an outdoor walking path. As persons stroll down the trail, they are directed to the next page in the story.
The City of Jefferson is developing 35 acres of the former Meadow Springs Golf Club to add housing and a nature conservancy with a mile-long paved walking path. Jefferson Public Library seeks to install a StoryWalk at the conservancy in spring of 2022.
The library has secured $1,300 in grant funding but to bring this project to a reality the public’s help is needed to raise $5,000 in donations. This fundraising event is running now through Feb. 18.
Businesses and individuals can contribute their tax-deductible donation of cash or check in person at the Jefferson Public Library. Checks should be made payable to Friends of the Jefferson Public Library.
To donate by mail, send a check to: Jefferson Public Library, Attn: StoryWalk Campaign, 321 S. Main St., Jefferson, WI 53549.
