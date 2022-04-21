JEFFERSON — Jefferson High School’s spring musical, “Little Shop of Horrors,” will take the stage Friday, offering up dark comedy, an explosion of musical styles from rock n’ roll to Motown, amazing costumes and arresting choreography.
The setting is Skid Row, New York, in the early 1960s, at a dusty florist’s shop that’s barely making it. The streets are filled with trash, the buildings in disrepair, and the locals living “on the edge.”
The rock musical tells the cautionary tale of Seymour (played by junior Matthew Buchholz), a nerdy, neurotic underdog who does unskilled work for the flower shop. All he wants is to be liked, to earn fair compensation, and to win the attention and heart of fellow employee Audrey, (played by senior Kate Utrie.)
On the night of a full moon, he discovers a mysterious plant that bears some resemblance to a Venus flytrap. He takes it into the flower shop and nurtures it in the back room, but it droops and withers until a stray drop of his blood perks it up.
Soon, the shop’s fame spreads and Seymour’s fortunes reverse, all for the low, low price of a few drops of blood. But as the plant grows, so does its appetite, and soon the talking plant is forcing Seymour into more and more questionable decisions.
Secondary leads include Seymour’s unsympathetic boss, Mr. Mushnik, (played by senior Gabe Frankiewicz), and Audrey’s abusive boyfriend Orin, who likes his job as a dentist a little too much (played by senior Toby Weisensel.)
Stepping out in front to lead the music and dance are the Urchins (in the vein of The Supremes and similar ‘60s singing groups), including Kiara Cherry, Kendal Busler, Brooke Bauer, Emma Roehl, Rosalyn Doebereiner and Rowan Wilson.
Then there’s senior Gunnar Jurczyk, who voices the plant (named “Audrey II” by a besotted Seymour) with a sly, sardonic style.
Performances to watch for include Weisensel’s turn as the sadistic, laughing-gas-addicted dentist and Frankiewicz’s Mushnik, whose leadership style fluctuates between grumbling and shouting.
Audiences who watched the 1986 film will be familiar with some of the well-known songs from the musical, including the signature tune, “Little Shop of Horrors,” Audrey’s ballad, “Somewhere that’s Green,” and “Suddenly Seymour.”
Among the outstanding ensemble numbers are “Downtown/Skid Row” and “The Meek Shall Inherit.”
This marks the first time that Jefferson High School’s drama program, under the direction of Ryan Clarksen, has staged a musical it previously has produced. The initial JHS performance of “Little Shop of Horrors” took place in 2008, and this version is updated but just as entertaining.
“Life is dark sometimes, but that doesn’t mean we can’t find ways to laugh about it,” Clarksen said, explaining his choice to stage this musical in 2022.
“The world has changed since we staged ‘Once Upon This Island’ in 2019,” Clarksen said, referring to the last musical the high school got to stage. The 2020 musical, months into the rehearsal process and just weeks away from opening, was shut down entirely by the pandemic, and COVID-19 protocols dictated that the school only could stage a socially-distanced, masked musical revue in 2021.
The freshmen from the 2019 show are this year’s seniors, and Clarksen said he was excited to be able to see this group reach their potential despite all of the challenges the pandemic has wrought.
Given the real headlines of the past couple of years, with pandemic disruptions spreading across the world and a scary new war in Ukraine — not to mention oddities like “murder hornets” and “thundershows” — somehow the idea of an alien plant terrorizing New York seems almost plausible, Clarksen said.
“We can still look for the humor, though,” the director said. “’Little Shop of Horrors,’ despite its name, is full of humor,” he said. “It’s touching at times. It’s frequently dark. Sometimes it’s downright uncomfortable.”
The show, he said, combines elements of classical tragedy in a sci-fi veneer, leavened by with style, sparkle and ample wit.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.