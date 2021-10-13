JEFFERSON — Given two options as to how to live-stream meetings, the Jefferson school board chose the option that carried no cost to the district.
This option involves using Google Meet, which the district already uses for instructional and planning purposes.
Every board member, school official and scheduled presenter at a board meeting will have a webcam and their images will appear on watchers' screens, similar to Zoom meetings, which most parents and business-people have gotten used to since the start of the pandemic.
Google Meet will provide live captions at no cost in order to make the meetings more accessible to those without good hearing.
A translation process also is in the works to translate what is said to accommodate Spanish-language speakers, but that will not be available immediately.
The second option the board considered would have involved setting up two cameras at board meetings which would capture live video of the meeting as a whole from fixed viewpoints.
The cost for this option was estimated at $5,000 to $10,000.
The district did not even look at higher-end options with multiple cameras and viewpoints or greater editing capacities, which could run $25,000 or more.
Superintendent Charles Urness said he recommended trying out the no-extra-cost Google Meet option first, and if that does not work, then the board always could decide to spend the money to switch to the other option.
He noted that the Milton school board now uses Google Meet, while the School District of Fort Atkinson utilizes the second option, providing general video footage of the meeting.
Overall, school board members agreed with Urness that trying the no-cost option first made sense, with the possibility of upgrading down the road.
Once the system is up and running, school board meetings will be accessible online via a link on the school district's website.
