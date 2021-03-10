A lot of 8-year-olds create reams of artwork, which then goes on to hang on the refrigerator until it gets stale and ceases to be seen as art.
Johnson Creek resident Bentley Schacht’s art, on the contrary, is hanging on people’s walls. His bold colors and designs stand out, as does his commitment to raise money for the Jefferson Fire Department.
For the past few months, Bentley has been doing a brisk business selling both spin art and pour art, on ready-to-hang canvas, so far raising $1,000 for the local volunteer fire department.
Bentley, a third-grader at East Elementary School in Jefferson, started doing the innovative art with his dad, Brent Schacht, who teaches at East.
When Bentley had more artworks then the family personally could store, the 8-year-old decided to use this art to help people. He first thought of donating artworks to local senior living facilities, but then thought he could do more good by selling them to help the fire department.
“Because they save people’s lives and fight fires,” the student said of the firefighters.
Word of Bentley’s fundraiser efforts has spread throughout the community, garnering a surprising amount of sales.
The third-grader spoke with the Daily Union last week, outlining the process he uses to create both kinds of paintings.
For the pour art, Bentley starts by mixing the colors in a cup so they start to swirl. Then he pours them across the canvas, then tips the canvas to cause the art to spill in different directions, creating neat patterns.
The spin art starts with paint squeezed directly onto the canvas. Then the whole canvas is affixed via a jig on the back of the canvas to a drill truck. It’s then spun, causing the paint to jet out to the edges of the canvas, creating distinctive designs.
Bentley also gives each painting a name based on whatever the pattern reminds him of. The two he brought out to show the Daily Union last week were “Ocean Wave” and “5G Signal.”
Bentley officially will be presenting the proceeds of his art sales to Jefferson Fire Chief Ron Wegner in the next week.
Wegner said he was really impressed with Bentley’s efforts and honored that his organization was chosen to benefit.
To thank the grade-schooler, the fire department plans to give Bentley a ride to school in a fire truck in the near future.
To obtain one of Bentley’s artworks, from which all of the proceeds will go to the fire department, people can check out his website at bq-shark-art.myshopify.com.
