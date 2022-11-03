Ceremony
Sharon Griffin and Alden Estates of Jefferson Administrator Gerard Bodalski at Shining Star Awards ceremony

 Contributed

The Wisconsin Health Care Association and Wisconsin Center for Assisted Living honored Jefferson resident and CNA Sharon Griffin at its 71st annual Fall Convention for her impact and exceptional work in the healthcare industry.

Griffin received WHCA/WiCAL's Shining Star Direct Caregiver Award. Each year The Shining Star Direct Caregiver Award recognizes Wisconsin's long-term care and skilled nursing professionals for their extraordinary work in patient care.

