The Wisconsin Health Care Association and Wisconsin Center for Assisted Living honored Jefferson resident and CNA Sharon Griffin at its 71st annual Fall Convention for her impact and exceptional work in the healthcare industry.
Griffin received WHCA/WiCAL's Shining Star Direct Caregiver Award. Each year The Shining Star Direct Caregiver Award recognizes Wisconsin's long-term care and skilled nursing professionals for their extraordinary work in patient care.
Participants must be nominated and chosen based on experience, testimonials, and examples of their level of dedication to their patients. Griffin was one of three winners selected for the award out of the entire state.
Griffin has worked at Alden Estates of Jefferson for 33 years. Alden Estates of Jefferson offers short-term therapy and rehabilitation, post-acute, and long-term care. They are currently ranked five stars for their quality measures. The facility prides itself on providing state-of-the-art equipment, treatment programs and professional and caring staff.
Griffin's colleagues describe her quiet demeanor and caring heart that makes her extraordinary in providing care to her residents. They also mentioned she routinely exhibits the power of an introvert by competently going about the business of caregiving and problem solving and explains that as an active churchgoer and person of faith, she exudes peace and confidence in her work.
"Sharon is wonderful because she gives more than 100 percent to everyone," said Karen Reed, resident at Alden Estates of Jefferson. "Once you get to know her, that is when you realize that her life is about this type of work," Reed continued. "It is an honor to be cared for by her. She does things to the best of the patient's abilities. She really goes the extra mile and is attuned to making the day great for each person. She makes me feel comfortable and safe. An honor to get to know her."
When Griffin is not caring for residents at Alden Estates of Jefferson, she enjoys spending time with her husband of 43 years, children, and grandchildren. She also enjoys taking her family camping in their 34-foot camper in the Monticello and Cambria areas.
The nomination and award win surprised Griffin as she didn't center her career as a CNA around the expectation of accolades and recognition.
"There is something special about her," said Amanda Leiser, LPN, Alden Estates of Jefferson. "Sharon embodies the role of a CNA because she genuinely cares for the residents and interacts with them so well. Sharon has taught me a lot because she is selfless and makes sure to go above and beyond. Sharon is truly a wonderful person, and someone like her does not come around very often."
