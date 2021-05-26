Third in State 2
Buy Now

Bennett Lehman

 By Pam Chickering Wilson pwilson@dailyunion.com

JEFFERSON — Bennett Lehman, a seventh-grader at Jefferson Middle School, recently won an essay contest evaluating educational tools for people with visual impairments.

Lehman’s essay, “Science Nation’s Virtual Reality Fires Episode 201,”won the grand prize in this year’s BADIE (Benefits of Audio Description in Education) contest, sponsored by the American Council of the Blind.

The award announcement from the judging committee stated that Lehman’s essay “stood out above all the others for its detailed evaluation of how the audio description helped you learn about and understand wildfires. Your comment about the quality of the describer’s voice was also insightful.”

For this honor, Lehman received an iPad mini and $100 in Amazon money.

Recommended for you

Load comments