JEFFERSON — On Sunday, Feb. 6, at the Jefferson County Fair Park Activity Center, family and friends of the five Fairest of the Fair contestants gathered in anticipation to see who would be crowned the 2022 Jefferson County Fairest of the Fair.
After interviews, a radio commercial, a public speaking competition and an answer to a final question, the judges were ready to select their top contestant.
Madeline Besch was selected as the 2022 Jefferson County Fairest of the Fair. Besch will attend community events, the Jefferson County Dairy Breakfast on June 4th and the Jefferson County Fair, July 13-17.
Madeline grew up in Jefferson and was a member of the Rock River Clovers 4-H Club. Now, she is a sophomore at the University of Wisconsin-Platteville where she is studying mechanical engineering and earning a certificate in engineering management.
She has a passion for the fair and grew up exhibiting her projects at the Jefferson County Fair. After receiving the title, Madeline thanked everyone for their support and stated that “being an exhibitor here has been such an amazing experience and I’m so thankful for this opportunity to give back to everybody.”
The judges, who had a tough decision to make on Sunday were: Gail Zastrow, retired Jefferson County Fair Administrative Secretary; John Johnson, Special Events and Draft Specialist at Frank Beer; and Richelle Kastenson, educator at Drought School and Racine County Fair Executive Board member.
“I always enjoy working with the Fairest of the Fair and seeing them grow professionally” stated Fair Director, Amy Listle. “I’m excited to work with Madeline in her new role as she assists the Fair Office in promoting the 2022 Jefferson County Fair.”
To have the Fairest of the Fair attend a local event, contact the fair office via email at info@jcfairpark.com or by calling (920)674-7148.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.