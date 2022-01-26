Bert - Michael Wilson

Mary Poppins - Johannah Kraus

George Banks - Nathan Harmon

Winifred Banks - Madeleine Luebbe

Jane Banks - Ava Rundle

Michael Banks - Parker Rundle

Mrs. Brill - Izzy Tauzell-Rygh

Robertson Ay - Wyatt Hunt

Miss Andrew - Lily Vogel

Bird Woman - Emily Werni

Mrs. Corry - Addy Nelson

Neleus - Wyatt Schoenherr

Katie Nanna - Kiernan Kawleski

Chairman - Hayden Hunt

Von Hussler - Landon Alvarado

John Northbrook - Ayden Mitchell

Policeman - Xzavyor Hanson

Recommended for you

Load comments