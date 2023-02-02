JEFFERSON — Jefferson’s North Industrial Park could soon include a local masonry business.
If Jefferson’s common council approves an offer to purchase Tuesday, the city will sell a two-acre parcel in the industrial park for $40,000 to Chris and Christina Pickett. This will allow the Picketts to expand Pickett Masonry LLC, the business they currently operate from their home at 520 Parkwood Lane.
The city recently completed an expansion of the North Industrial Park to create additional, industrially zoned lots for development, according to Jefferson officials.
The city received an offer to purchase land there from the Picketts to construct a warehouse building with an office.
The land being considered for the development in the North Industrial Park is located just to the north of the Generac Power Systems facility at 900 N. Parkway St.
The city is extending the North Industrial Park further north to link it with Dewey Avenue, said Jefferson alderman Toby Tully, Jr.
Land development by the city, so far, gets it, “about halfway there and Pickett is interested in one lot,” he said.
The Pickett Masonry building would likely include a 4,500 square foot facility consisting of warehousing and a small administrative office. Construction would cost an estimated $500,000, according to the proposed resolution. Construction would include a new steel building with a brick veneer. Truck bays might also be part of the facility, Tully said.
The Picketts would pay $40,000 for the two-acre parcel, according to the proposed resolution. Pickett Masonry specializes in masonry repairs, remodeling, outdoor living areas and new construction in southern Wisconsin, according to Pickett’s website.
Owner Chris Pickett has been in the masonry trade since 2000, with more than 18 years of experience in commercial construction and residential work, the website said.
“This was the only land I could find and I didn’t want to move out too far from the city,” Pickett said.
If approved, construction on the facility would begin this summer, according to Pickett.
“We don’t have any plans on paper just yet,” he said. “It will be a warehouse with an office attached. The size of it will depend on how the city grades the land, but we are hoping for a 60 by 80 foot warehouse with an office measuring 20 by 40 feet.”
If the sale is approved by the city council, the company will not add any employees this year, but might in the future, Pickett said.
Pickett Masonry employs three people, including Pickett, himself. He hires temporary workers in the summers, Pickett said.
“It’s pretty simple,” he said. “I started the business out of my house, it grew and now I need more space.”
If the deal is realized, it will be a win-win for Pickett Masonry and the city. The lot is too small for many businesses, but the perfect size for Pickett, Tully said.
Tully said he was optimistic the sale would take place.
“This proposed development is the perfect size for the location and fits well with the other business partners out there and fits in with the other business structures there,” he said.
