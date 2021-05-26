JEFFERSON — Michael Matteson, current assistant principal at Marshall Middle School in Janesville, gained the approval of the Jefferson school board Monday to assume the Jefferson Middle School principal position being vacated by Nick Skretta.
Skretta will be stepping into the Jefferson High School principal position in June, following the retirement of Steve Dinkel.
The new middle school principal’s contract was approved during the closed session portion of the school board meeting Monday.
Matteson, who lives in Whitewater, received his master’s degree in educational leadership from Cardinal Stritch University in 2011.
He received his bachelor of science degree from the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater in 2001.
Matteson has been serving in his current role as assistant principal at Marshall Middle School since 2015, during which time he has stepped up twice to serve as interim principal.
He has been deeply involved in district efforts in numerous areas, serving as a district-level trainer in non-violent crisis intervention.
Prior to his current position, he served as the Dean of Students at his current school, a position he held from 2014-15.
Before that, Matteson served as a full-time program support teacher for the Janesville school district with an emphasis in emotional behavioral disabilities.
In this role, he served as a liaison between families and the district, and oversaw students’ individualized education plans.
In addition, he served as the Janesville district’s head special education teacher for the district’s summer school program from 2006-11.
When he entered the teaching field in 2001, he spent six years as a special education in the area of emotional behavioral disabilities, co-teaching language arts, math, social studies, health and science at the middle school level.
He has special training and expertise in nonviolent crisis intervention, Positive Behavioral Intervention and Supports, Response to Intervention, behavioral intervention and special education assessments.
In addition, he has served on many leadership teams in his current district, including the district’s Response to Intervention team, the district diversity committee and the Janesville Autism Support Team.
