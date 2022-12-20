Senior Matthew Buchholz was recently named Jefferson High School’s choice for Good Citizen 2022.
Buchholz has maintained A’s in all his courses for three years, including AP Calculus, AP European History, AP Physics and AP Human Geography.
“I feel incredibly honored to be selected as the ‘good citizen’ for 2022,” he said. “I always strive to put my best foot forward with everyone, so it warms my heart to know that people around me chose me and recognize me as a great citizen.”
When Buchholz isn’t learning, he enjoys singing and building LEGO’s.
“My favorite thing to do in my free time is to build LEGO’s,” he said. “It has always been a great and comforting pass time for me, where it just allows me to decompress and focus on a build.”
Buchholz is enrolled in the school Concert and Symphonic Band, the Jazz ensemble, the Steel Drum Band and sings in the Vocal Jazz Ensemble.
“Throughout my whole life I’ve just loved to sing, but I mostly just thought of it as a hobby until I got to high school,” he said. “Over the course of my 4-year high school career, I’ve had three choir teachers, and all of them have been fantastic.”
Buchholz has applied to five colleges with the plan to become a vocal music teacher.
Outside of his classes, he has been involved in high school activities. He played football and tennis, he is in the Music Honors Society and was in Student Council for two years. He was a member of the Eagle Theater Council, the Spanish Honor Society and the National Honor Society.
As a member of the Theater and Drama Club he has been in one-act plays that went to state and he had the leading role in “Little Shop of Horrors.” In October of 2021 Matthew was the Citizen of the Month and in November he was Music Student of the month.
Buchholz volunteers to work tech during church services. He plays the piano, guitar, ukulele, and takes private vocal lessons.
He is the son of Dean and Kimberly Buchholz of Jefferson.
Matthew Buchholz will be honored along with other area Good Citizens at a luncheon on March 2 at the Dwight Foster Library. The Fort Atkinson —Eli Pierce Chapter of the Daughters of the Revolution sponsors this event yearly to honor students who display good citizenship, good character and high academic accomplishment.
