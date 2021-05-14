JEFFERSON — Billed as Jefferson’s biggest secret, the identity of the new Gemuetlichkeit Days king and queen will finally be unveiled Saturday night at the long-awaited “50th anniversary” May Ball.
In a normal year, the new royal couple is selected in January, and their identity is closely guarded for the next few months before the big public coronation at the May Ball.
Over the Gemuetlichkeit organization’s entire 50 (er, make that 51-) year history, this has been the biggest secret yet. That’s because it had to be kept more than a year after the 2020 May Ball, and then the September Gemuetlichkeit Days festival itself, was cancelled due to the pandemic.
Outgoing Gemuetlichkeit Days queen Tiffany Schmidt said that it was a challenge keeping the secret zipped up for more than a year, and she’s eager to finally be able to share with the community at large.
“We are just so excited to be able to get back together,” she said.
The intervening months have been a challenge, as the Gemuetlichkeit royal selection committee, comprised of the past three sets of kings and queens, struggled to maintain the excitement for the incoming royals through all of the limitations of the pandemic.
Finally, with vaccinations available for all adults and some teens, COVID-19 numbers dropping and the state opening up for business with no (or fewer) pandemic precautions, planners determined it was time to restore tradition with the “50th anniversary” May Ball in 2021.
The event will take place from 6:30-10:30 p.m. Saturday at the Fairview Sports Bar in Jefferson.
Music will be provided by The Variations, veterans of numerous May Balls and Gemuetlichkeit events.
A simple menu of festival food (brats, hot dogs and the like) will be available on site, as well as soda, beer and drinks from Fairview’s full bar.
The presentation of the new king and queen will occur at 8 p.m.
The whole event is a celebration of Gemuetlichkeit, which is a German concept that roughly translates to good food, good friends, good times and good cheer.
May Ball serves a prelude to the German heritage organization’s three-day September Gemuetlichkeit Days festival.
Following this kickoff to the season, the new king and queen and the rest of the Gemuetlichkeit organization will be involved in numerous activities over the summer and into the fall, culminating in G-Days itself, which has been set for Sept. 17 through 19 this year at Jefferson County Fair Park.
Schmidt said she and her husband Jeff have had a wonderful time serving as Jefferson’s Gemuetlichkeit ambassadors since they were crowned in 2019, though they never expected their reign to last so long.
“We are ready and excited to introduce the community to the new king and queen,” she said.
Saturday’s May Ball will be a highlight for the community as it returns to its normal calendar and traditions.
Tickets, which will be available at the door, cost $3 each or two for $5, and each ticket also includes a raffle entry, with numerous prizes to be drawn at 10 p.m. before the May Ball wraps up at 10 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.