JEFFERSON — With all of the Jefferson County votes tallied except for write-ins, it appears Georgia McWilliam has edged out fellow newcomer Lisa Fox for the Area 4 at-large seat on the School District of Jefferson Board of Education.
There were two Jefferson school board seats opening up, following the announcement of non-candidacy by the current holders of those seats, Tanya Ball and Glenn Fleming.
Results are not yet available for the other open seat, for which no candidate was listed on the ballot. There was one official write-in candidate registered with the district for the Area 3 seat, and that was Cheryl Metcalf. Area 3 covers the Town of Concord, the Town of Sullivan and the Village of Sullivan.
Both of the seats that came up for election Tuesday were for three-year terms, running from April 2022 to April 2025.
Valerie Schmitt, administrative assistant to Jefferson school Superintendent Charles Urness, said Wednesday morning that while she has information on the number of write-in ballots cast, the district had yet to receive a breakdown of the names that were written on those ballots.
Schmitt said that all write-in information was expected to be delivered to the county by the individual municipal clerks by 4 p.m. Wednesday, and after that the school district would receive the information and find out how these votes broke down.
As the only official write-in for the Area 3 position, Metcalf was expected to have the edge in the race for that seat.
According to spring election results released on Jefferson County's official website, Georgia McWilliam edged out fellow Area 4 candidate Lisa Fox with 494 votes to Fox's 485, or 41% of votes cast versus Fox's 40.25%.
Write-ins gained 2.49% of the vote for the Area 4 race, and there were 162 ballots submitted without a choice indicated for that race.
The information provided by Jefferson County on the Area 3 race thus far is as follows:
In total, 164 write-in votes were submitted for the Area 3 race, representing 12.25% of the ballots submitted.
For this race, 75.5% of ballots (a total of 1,011 ballots) were counted as under votes, without a candidate indicated for this position.
Ahead of the election, the Daily Jefferson County Union contacted both official candidates for the Area 4 race and only McWilliam submitted a candidate profile.
McWilliam, 51, of Jefferson, is a 22-year resident of the area. She has been active with district parent-teacher organizations for many years. She has no previous political experience.
She works as an area manager for a property management company serving the elderly, adults with disabilities and families throughout the state of Wisconsin.
Fox did not submit any information to the Daily Union on her background or reasons for running.
In terms of the Area 3 race, Metcalf also submitted a profile to the Daily Union as the official write-in for that position.
Metcalf, 39, of Sullivan, is a registered nurse with no previous political experience. She has been living in the area for six years.
Schmitt said that Jefferson school district officials are awaiting the delivery of all write-in totals late Wednesday afternoon.
The vote tally will be finalized for both school board races at the official canvassing at 5 p.m. April 11 in the school district office, Schmitt said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.