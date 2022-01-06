JEFFERSON — Interest in homes and development of the overall site in the Meadow Springs Subdivision is proceeding well, according to Jefferson city officials who are spearheading the project.
Jefferson City Engineer Bill Pinnow and city Parks Director Cyndi Keller provided a report to Jefferson’s committee of the whole Tuesday, updating members on progress at the 35-acre site that once was a portion of the Meadow Springs Country Club on the city’s east side, near Stoppenbach Park.
The project — the concept for which was launched in 2019 — is focused on 35 acres of the former Meadow Springs Golf Club and will add housing and a nature conservancy.
The city’s purchase of the property allows for developers to add much-needed housing in the city. A nature conservancy, with a public path wrapping around it, also is part of the Meadow Springs project.
City officials have said Meadow Springs housing is of a more upscale, single-family variety, and that lots along the property’s east side, on Dewey Avenue, have allowed for construction of homes that will improve the city’s tax base, as well as create more and better housing in Jefferson.
Keller said Tuesday that 95% of the Meadow Springs area is seeded and all trees have been planted. A total of 180 shrubs will be planted this spring.
Pinnow said the path and the pond at the former golf course are completed, and areas along Dewey Avenue that had trees will be converted from having them to being lots for new homes. He said even more trees will be removed along Dewey Avenue.
According to Pinnow, the four northernmost lots along Dewey Avenue already have been platted and three homes are under construction. A home on the fourth lot is expected to begin in January.
The remaining proposed 17 lots to the south, as well as the former clubhouse lot, will be platted in February or March, with the subdivision being called Conservancy Place.
“Overall, I’m very pleased with how the project has gone,” Pinnow said, adding the project progressed quickly and he acknowledged the efforts of “quality contractors” who have been working on the project.
“Benches and signs for the area are coming this spring,” Keller said, noting that there also will be a “story walk” that can be changed over time that will encourage people to visit the conservancy.
Jefferson City Administrator Tim Freitag added that “spec homes” likely are going to be placed in the subdivision, with the closing on one possible in March.
“Interest in homes out there has been good,” Freitag said. “It’s not surprising, because it’s a beautiful area out there by Stoppenbach Park.”
