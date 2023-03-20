JEFFERSON — The Merchants of Downtown Jefferson will be organizing its first annual “Meet the Makers Day” throughout downtown Jefferson on Saturday, April 15, from 11 — 5 p.m.
Each participating business be doing demonstrations throughout the day
“This event will be a great opportunity to see all of the amazing things that are made right here in Downtown Jefferson,” Scott Obernberger, the owner of Twice Baked Pottery, LLC, wrote in a press release. “With more than a dozen participating locations offering demonstrations throughout the day, we are inviting everyone to come into our stores and studios to see first-hand how we make our products.”
Participating locations and scheduled demonstrations/lectures include the following:
Brightter Boutique: Randall Wollet will demonstrate the art of painting porcelain.
ReMax/Shine: Painting demonstrations with artists Janet Nelson and Jim Richter.
Sculpture and Wall Art demonstrations with artist Amanda Langer
V Legion Games: 3D Game Terrain Design.
Wood and Wool: To be announced.
Twice Baked Pottery, LLC: Get Wheel. Come and see how Scott makes vases and bowls on the pottery wheel!
Sign Vault: See how laser cut wood signs are made and artist Melinda Perez will demonstrate various paint pour techniques.
Stable Rock Winery: Barrel Sampling and Jewelry Making and Sketching demonstrations.
Vintage on Main: Jewelry Creation and Candy Sampling!
Red Line BBQ: Cooking demonstration.
Wine and Roses: Wine making with kits.
FOCUS Co-Working Space: Polymer Clay Sculpture with Chris Steinmiller and Arts Alliance Raffle
Derek Hambly: Live painting demonstrations.
“This is a family-friendly event, a chance for you to bring your children to Downtown Jefferson and have them learn about the craftsmanship and the art of production that takes place here every single day,” Amy Maresch, owner of Vintage on Main wrote in the release.
