Red Line BBQ and Catering opened its doors a year ago on April 5.
Mitchell Schuenke takes great pride owning the only local BBQ business within a thirty mile radius, he said.
Schuenke, born and raised in Jefferson, calls it a dream being able to own and run the business with his wife Carolyn.
Before owning the family business, Mitch was in construction work, hauling concrete for a company out of Waukesha and juggling side catering on the weekends.
He started competing in barbecue competitions before he opened the business and then the catering aspect only grew from there, he said.
“Catering snowballed into opening a restaurant. I wouldn’t say it was by accident, but the demand was there so we took advantage of it,” Schuenke said.
It's the competition in general that can be challenging, he said.
“There are so many restaurants in the area that we compete against, but we are the only locally owned BBQ restaurant,” Schuenke said.
Simply put, he loves doing what he loves.
“I enjoy working side by side with my wife,” he said. “Being a family owned business, it's nice to be that little mom-and-pop shop.”
The hope for the future is to grow in catering.
“Catering is kind of where we started, it’s nice to see the catering grow,” he said. “If we grow the catering part then we’re going to grow in the restaurant.”
No matter the growth, the owners don’t plan on moving out of Jefferson whatsoever.
“Jefferson is our home, this is where we’re going to stay,” he said.
"We would not be here without the amazing support of our customers," Schuenke added. “Showing up to work and being able to serve customers something that not every person can make is a great feeling."
Biggest sellers on the menu include Mac and Cheese bowls with choice of meat on top and loaded barbecue nachos, Schuenke said.
Red Line BBQ and Catering is located at 128 S. Main St., Jefferson. The store can be contacted at 920-605-2111 or by email at schuenke2736@gmail.com.
Dine in or take away hours include: Tuesday - Friday 11 - 7 p.m., Saturday, noon to 4 p.m., and Sunday and Monday the restaurant is closed.
