The car “came out of nowhere,” reported a flustered passenger, limping around with a dazed look.
Yanking open the door of the other vehicle, the passenger from the first car, Brady, began throwing beer cans out onto the grass, yelling, “How could you do this, Emma?”
Back at the first car, another passenger, Maryam, breathing heavily and smeared with blood, called 9-1-1 to report the accident, while the driver of that car, Payton, lay unresponsive in her seat and a third passenger, Matthew, lay splayed across the hood, having spectacularly broken through the windshield.
“I think he’s dead,” Maryam said into the phone, her voice breaking up.
The scenario, which played out on the Jefferson High School football field Friday afternoon, was completely fake. The “blood” that soaked Matthew’s hair and shirt was mostly corn syrup. The upset teens were acting. The “drunk” driver hadn’t actually consumed a drop.
But the scene was all too familiar for the first responders who used Friday’s mock accident to practice their skills.
“Today was acting, but this situtation is very real,” Jefferson fire chief Ron Wegnertold students after the hour-long, real-time exercise wrapped up. “Your classmates today had to act, but we (first responders) don’t. This is what we do. We have responded to scenes like this — what is it? — some seven times already this year.”
Driving under the influence — of alcohol or other drugs, even prescriptions authorized by a doctor — is a major factor in many fatal accidents, but so is texting while driving, which is getting more and more prevalent, Wegner said.
“It’s not only adults who are impacted by this,” Wegner said. “It happens to a lot of teens too. I don’t want to have to meet you, meet your parents, in a situation like this.”
The mock crash played out just like the aftermath of a real accident. Once the already-crashed cars (wrecked in previous crashes and utilized Friday as props in the mock accident) were unveiled, the scene rolled out just as it would in real life.
It started with Maryam Perez-Hernandez, the student playing one of the passengers, regaining consciousness after the crash and stumbling out of the car to assess the scene and call for help. Then the second passenger, played by Brady Gehring, emerged, after a period of shock getting into a loud verbal dispute with the apparently drunk driver of the second car, played by Emma Riedl.
Soon, emergency responders began to swarm the scene: police, sheriff’s deputies, emergency medical technicians and more. The fire department used its “Jaws of Life” equipment to cut apart the stuck door on the first car and pried open to roof to rescue the unconscious and critically injured driver, played by Payton Schmidt.
All of these emergency officials went about their responsibilities slowly and calmly, following procedures. They’d seen it all hundreds of times.
Some time into the simulation, the Flight-for Life helicopter roared onto the scene to carry Payton away as if for life-saving medical intervention. Likewise, Maryam was taken away on a stretcher and transported via ambulance, while Brady had his minor abrasions patched up on the scene by emergency responders.
All the while, Matthew remained splayed across the hood in a nest of broken glass (the live actor was actually protected by a towel). Not until all of the surviving accident victims had been attended to and the scene had been thoroughly photographed by law enforcement and the medical examiner was he finally removed.
Last to arrive on the scene, somber in their black suits, were the representatives from the Schneider-Michaelis Funeral Home. In a careful and respectful fashion, they laid out the body bag. Attended by a semi-circle of first responders, they arranged the body and zipped the bag, first over the tagged feet, then the legs, the torso, and finally the brutalized face.
“We don’t want to meet any of you out on the road this way,” Chief Wegner said.
“One piece we were missing in this simulation was your parents frantically running to meet you on the scene,” Wegner said. “In these days of social media, they often arrive before first responders are able to get there.”
With high school graduation and numerous parties coming up, Wegner cautioned audience members not to drink and if they do, not to drive. He cautioned them not to text while driving and to drive defensively, watching out for the increasing number of motorists who are looking at their phones instead of where they’re going.
Nick Skretta, Jefferson High School principal, also added a few words after the simulation, noting that JHS has hosted these mock accidents for decades, even back when he was in school.
While the mock crashes do a good job portraying what a fatal accident scene is like, they don’t show all of the devastation, Skretta said — the lost potential, the families in ruin.
The principal commended all of the students who acted in this educational exercise, the staff members who helped to set it up and all of the first responders who participated, giving people a glimpse of the emergencies they respond to on a regular basis.
While some students put on an air of bravado after the mock crash, others said the simulation had been really impactful.
“I am probably going to sit in my car for half an hour before I start it up today,” one student said.
