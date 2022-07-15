JEFFERSON — If ever it was likely that the Jefferson Common Council would vote unanimously on a resolution, it’s going to be Tuesday when aldermen will be asked if they support a proposed $100 million expansion at Nestle Purina Pet Care Inc. on the city’s near south side.
According to a resolution to be brought before the council, Nestle Purina Pet Care Inc. plans to expand and improve its manufacturing facility at 150 West Riverview Drive.
The company’s investment in the project is anticipated to be, at minimum, $100 million and would add at least 75 full-time employees with average starting wages of $25 per hour or more. It would result in the addition of 25,000 square feet or more of new facility space.
According to the resolution, the expansion of the existing facility, and investment in new equipment is anticipated to increase the company’s manufacturing capacity and accommodate new production lines, which is anticipated to increase output volume by 30% or more.
“The city desires to encourage economic development and is open to grant certain financial incentives to do so,” the proposed resolution states. “The city and company have agreed to the scope, and type of improvements, and obligations needed and required for the project.”
City officials said they believe that the project, and its approval and construction, will stimulate economic activity and provide economic benefits to the city.
The council will be asked via the resolution to approve and authorize a developer’s agreement between the city and Nestle Purina Pet Care regarding the expansion and improvement project, including several city obligations. These include that the city will take necessary steps for the creation of an industrial tax incremental financing district that will overlay on the company’s existing facility at 150 West Riverview Drive.
According to city officials, the city will provide a cash TIF payment to the company on an annual basis from property taxes generated by the project as reimbursement to Nestle for “project costs” that will be incurred by the company.
The resolution states that the maximum TIF payment will not exceed $2 million during the 20-year life of the TIF district.
The city will also collaborate with Nestle so the company is able to comply with the city’s setback requirement for the project, including the partial relocation of Main Street right-of-way which borders the property. There may also be a relocation of sidewalk within the right-of-way at the city’s expense.
Jefferson Mayor Dale Oppermann declined to comment on the proposed agreement Thursday, saying he preferred to wait to speak until there was an official decision on the matter.
