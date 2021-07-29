JEFFERSON — Developed in mid-July, new COVID-19 protocols for the School District of Jefferson were approved by the school board earlier this week, with the caveat that individual requirements could change if COVID-19 conditions in the local area worsen.
The new protocols, entitled “Plan, Prepare, Respond,” apply to the next school year, and take effect in August, after this year’s summer school program has wrapped up.
New superintendent Charles Urness noted that there has been an uptick of COVID-19 cases in the area as the Delta variant moves in, which has resulted in Jefferson County shifting from “mild” to “moderate” risk in the last two weeks.
As of earlier this week, the county was seeing a seven-day rolling average of seven new cases a day, compared to four a couple of weeks ago.
“We’ll be looking at the county dashboard and the CDC’s county-view every day,” Urness said. He noted that the district will also work with local health care professionals and will respond as necessary if the area sees a spike in hospitalizations.
“Where we are today (July 26) is probably not the same place we’ll be in September,” the superintendent said.
The COVID-19 protocols for the coming school year include a relaxation in the mask requirement that held fast for the entire past year.
However, masks are still “strongly encouraged” for the unvaccinated, and masks will still be required on school buses. There will also be classroom situations, such as when students are working closely together, when masks will be required.
“What’s being proposed on masking doesn’t fall in line with what the CDC recommends,” board member Seth Ebel noted.
“We are going out on our own here,” Ebel said, referencing the CDC’s July statement recommending universal indoor masking for all teachers, staff, students, and visitors to K-12 schools, regardless of vaccination status.
While the Pfizer vaccine has been approved for use by children and teens age 12 through 17, there is no vaccine yet approved for use by children age 11 and under.
Urness noted that the district ran its new COVID protocols by county officials, who gave the plan a nod, but he agreed that changing conditions could warrant a change to the policy.
“I think that’s where the ‘respond’ part of the plan comes into play,” he said.
Also relaxed are some of the intense cleaning protocols that the district had enacted to start out the 2020-21 school year, as COVID-19 has proven to spread almost entirely through the air and close contacts.
However, the district is installing some high-quality air purifiers, the kind that are used at the University Hospital in Madison to improve air quality and decrease the amount of particles in the air on which virus particles could catch a ride.
Surveys
In the process of creating new COVID-19 protocols for the coming school year, district planners first sought input from two important groups of stakeholders: staffers, and families.
Earlier this summer, the district surveyed both staff members and families, asking people how comfortable they were with five-day-a-week in-person learning and with various mitigation strategies the district has already has used place to combat the spread of COVID-19.
The district received 153 responses to the staff survey and 763 responses to the parent survey.
Among staffers, 96 percent were either comfortable or very comfortable with the return to 5-day-a-week, in-person schooling. The numbers for parents were similar, totaling 95 percent between those two categories.
Families were also asked if they had concerns about their children’s academic progress following the all-virtual spring in 2020 and the partially virtual 2020-21 school year.
Of respondents, 30 percent of parents said they were very concerned about their children’s progress, while another 26 percent said they were concerned.
A related question centered on parents’ concerns about their children’s social and emotional well-being following the past year and a half of pandemic accommodations. More than 50 percent said they were concerned or very concerned.
This reinforces the school board’s and administration’s determination to make five-day-a-week, in-person classes available in 2021-22.
Fully virtual programs will still be available for families that choose this route for their children. However, this option will not be offered through the local schools; rather, it will be available for Jefferson students through the JEDI online program (Jefferson Dane Interactive Network).
To make in-person schooling possible, the district will need to continue to employ various mitigation strategies, from physical distancing to installing binder ionization filtration units (the air purifying units referenced above) in school buildings.
“We are able to cover all of the buildings except the high school at this time, due to the greater cost involved,” said Tim Graffin, buildings and grounds supervisor. “We’ll be looking at their effectiveness in the other buildings and based on that, we may move ahead and install the units in the high school as well.”
He said these purifiers remove dust and mold from the air and provide better pathogen control.
New this year, COVID-19 testing will be available right at the schools. The district requested free rapid testing kits funded by government grants and will have them available at every school.
However, these rapid tests are not the same as the more comprehensive PCR molecular tests, which are required for a symptomatic student to return to school.
On the subject of quarantine, the district will no longer require everyone who was sitting close to an infected student to quarantine. Only those who have tested positive or who live with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19 will have to quarantine, along with symptomatic individuals in the absence of a negative PCR COVID-19 test.
Explaining the quarantine rules for symptomatic individuals, school nurse Lynn Zaspel said that prior to COVID-19, if a child vomited at home, the district asked that parents keep that child home for 24 hours to avoid spreading a possible communicable disease at school.
Currently that quarantine period has been extended to three days for symptomatic students (including anyone with COVID-like symptoms like coughing, shortness of breath, vomiting diarrhea and others), in the absence of a negative COVID-19 test.
“The parent always has the option to go get their child tested,” Zaspel said, noting that a negative PCR test would be required to allow a child to return to school before this quarantine period is up.
“A positive rapid test, or a negative rapid test when the child is symptomatic would still require a PCR,” Zaspel said.
“If a family member tests positive, they’ll need to quarantine,” the school nurse said. “They can return to school on Day six or seven with a negative PCR if they’re able to effectively able to isolate from their sibling.
While this pandemic continues, the Jefferson schools will take measures to keep students in smaller “cohorts” to minimize potential COVID-19 spread.
Visitors must be approved by the school offices. Neither visitors nor deliveries will be allowed during school lunch periods.
All students will continue to have access to free school meals, as the federal pandemic program has extended this benefit for another full school year.
The district will be resuming athletics and activities, including musical performances with some modifications.
Field trips will be limited and approved on a case-by-case basis. They will not be scheduled a long time in advance, in order to best accommodate changing conditions.
A proposed amendment by board member Thomas Condon which sought to eliminate change the three-day quarantine to a 24-hour quarantine for “symptomatic” students failed.
Board member Dick Lovett said he did not want to approve a “convenient phraseology” that would permit an outbreak of COVID-19 which could have been prevented if the district had followed its original protocols.
Speaking to the overall plan, board member Dick Lovett said that the anti-COVID measures the district employed last year worked.
“There were times youngsters were sent home,” Lovett said. “There were times a classroom or a building shut down, which was an inconvenience, admittedly but we did it out of bigger concern,” he said.
Board members asked the administration to let them know if the county or area got to the point where COVID-19 mitigation measures needed to be shifted.
The board then voted for the full COVID-19 protocols as presented by administration, with only Condon voting against.
The full “Plan, Prepare, Respond” protocols will soon be posted on the district’s website at sdoj.org so that the public can access it.
District families will be receiving a communication about the plan soon through the Bright Arrow Communication Network.
