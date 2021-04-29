JEFFERSON — The Jefferson school board approved three hires during the open session of its meeting Monday, and was slated to approve a new curriculum and instruction director during the closed session at the end of the meeting.
The first three staff members approved for hire were a cross-categorial special education intern; a high school/elementary art teacher; and an eighth grade language arts teacher.
Sean Cass, of Waukesha, the special education intern, will work at Jefferson Middle School.
He holds a bachelor’s degree in ministry leadership from the Moody Bible Institute and is expected to complete his master’s degree in education at Carroll University in December.
Though this would be his first teaching job, he has experience supporting students with diverse needs, utilizing differentiated instruction and co-teaching.
Kaitlin Meinders of Hartford will be serving as an art teacher at Jefferson High School and East Elementary School.
She holds a bachelor’s degree in art education from the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater, having graduated in 2020. She has taught K-12 art at the Hustisford School District for the past year.
The hiring committee felt Meinders, who came very highly recommended, would “revolutionize” the elementary art program.
Rachel Hicks will take over the English/Language Arts position at Jefferson Middle School being vacated by the retiring Cathi Dinkel.
Hicks, of Endeavor, is expected to graduate from Ripon University in May with a bachelor’s degree, having majored in elementary/middle level education and history.
