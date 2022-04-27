JEFFERSON — The School District of Jefferson Board of Education welcomed two new members during its reorganizational meeting Monday night.
The board also elected officers and approved several nominated positions for the next year.
The reorganizational meeting started with Superintendent Charles Urness verifying that the two new board members were Cheryl Metcalf, representing the towns of Concord and Sullivan and the Village of Sullivan; and Georgia McWilliam, representing the City of Jefferson in an at-large position.
The board then unanimously re-elected Terri Wenkman to serve as board president, with Matthew Peltier selected as vice president.
Dick Lovett will serve as school board clerk, with Seth Ebel serving as treasurer.
The board then approved several appointments for the next year.
First on the list was the main delegate to the Wisconsin Association of School Boards, with Peltier chosen for that position. Lovett will serve as the WASB alternate.
Representing the Jefferson schools on the CESA II (Cooperative Educational Services Agency) board will be Ebel.
Thomas Condon Jr. and Lovett were selected to represent the board in negotiations with the Jefferson Education Association.
The board agreed to keep Shannon Mooney, Jefferson High School counselor, as the district’s representative to the Jefferson Community Foundation board.
Meanwhile, Laura Peachey, director of business services for the district, will continue serving as the district’s representatives to any Tax Incremental Financial District boards that might be formed.
Two board members, Ebel and Metcalf, were selected to serve on the district’s sponsorship committee.
The board also decided to keep teacher Elizabeth Pizano as the district’s representative on the Jefferson Public Library board.
Action on a district representative to the Jefferson Parks and Recreation Board was postponed, due to the pending retirement of the previous representative, Steve Gee, athletic director.
Later in the board meeting, sixth-grade math teacher and coach Mark Peterson was approved as the new athletic director. Peterson will start his new duties July 1.
“We are excited to have him in the new position and feel he will continue what Steve Gee has established,” Urness said.
After closed session
Following closed session deliberation later Monday evening, the board approved the 2022-23 Career Ladder, the result of months of negotiations with the JEA.
Urness explained that under this agreement, teachers will receive a 4.7% increase in wages, which aligns with the consumer price index.
Lastly, the board approved the Jefferson Support Staff Federation salary schedule for 2022-23, which granted non-certified staff a 4.7% increase in hourly wages, as with the teachers’ pact.
