JEFFERSON — The Jefferson school board Monday approved hires for two hard-to-fill positions at Jefferson High School: Advanced Placement Spanish instructor and Technology Education instructor.
Due to the specialized knowledge each position requires and the shortage of available teachers in these fields, district planners are pleased to be able to fill these positions with plenty of time heading into the next school year, Superintendent Mark Rollefson said.
Hired as a technology education teacher was Justin Zander of Sun Prairie.
Zander received his bachelor’s degree in tech ed from the University of Wisconsin-Stout in 1993 and followed that up with two master’s degrees — one in secondary education, which he was awarded by the UW-Platteville in 2002, and the second in Educational Leadership, which he earned from Cardinal Stritch in 2008.
Zander most recently has worked for the Clinton schools, where he has taught tech ed at the middle school level for the past year.
Before that, he taught grades 10-12 tech ed in Sun Prairie for 10 1/2 years, and prior to that (in reverse order, he taught tech ed at the high school level in DeForest for eight months, in Oregon for close to a decade and in Waunakee for close to five years.
He is certified as a tech ed instructor and also has the certification to serve as a principal or director of instruction. The extracurriculars he could take on include Skills USA, football coaching and weight room supervision.
Hired as a Spanish language instructor, including Advanced Placement classes, was Ellen Spitalli of Elkhorn.
She received her bachelor’s degree in Spanish Language and Literature from Bradley University in Peoria, Ill. in 1990, also earning a minor in public relations.
She subsequently went on to earn a master’s degree in Spanish Language and Literature in 1993 from Northern Illinois University in DeKalb, and another master’s in Spanish Education from Benedictine University in Lisle Ill. in 2000.
Her entire 21-year teaching career up to this point has been spent at Naperville Central High School in Illinois.
She is recommended to take on responsibilities as World Languages chair and co-advisor of the AFS foreign student club.
