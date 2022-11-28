JEFFERSON—Unlike 2022 when their historic downtown was torn up and updated, Jefferson residents will not be inconvenienced by projects in 2023 and will see their budget offering services almost identical to those this year.
According to Jefferson City Administrator Tim Freitag and Finance Director Tanya Stewart, residents and visitors to Jefferson will be encumbered in their north/south travels through the city by the bridge reconstruction project on South Main Street. This closure will last likely through July of 2023, but project has nothing to do with city funds, as it is being paid for, in great part, by the state.
Stewart said the projects the city will conduct in 2023 will not be very noticeable.
Jefferson’s recently approved budget for the coming year brings with it a tax levy of $4,631,900, an increase of $57,225, or 1.3%. This year’s levy is $4,574,675.
The tax rate is set at $7 per $1,000 of equalized valuation, down from $7.81. It was $7.98 in 2020. All funds spending was ratified by the city council at $16,823,605.
“The tax rate dropped because the equalized value went up so much,” Stewart said. “We went up 13%.”
According to Stewart, current city service levels will be preserved through the end of 2023 and no new city positions will be added. Employees will receive a 3% pay increase. Health insurance for employees will be structured so that it funds the employer portion of the Dean Health Care Plan, which is paired with a health savings account. Funding for the 2023 deductible is at the same level as in 2022.
In presenting the budget to the city council and public recently, Freitag said the fiscal year 2023 budget includes a $34,000 contingency fund for miscellaneous purposes.
In an area of the budget that Freitag called “expenditure restraint,” he noted expenditures for the coming years are anticipated to increase by $219,925, or 2.93% over the prior year’s budget.
The water rate, as well as electric and storm water rates are not expected to see any increases. Sanitary sewer is where “tiered rates” apply. In the area of refuse and recycling collection fees, a new contract was put into place by the council in 2021 and an approximate $18 increase, per customer, is expected in 2023. No other major increases in fees or charges is proposed.
A total of $2,004,500 is the spending that will be directed toward equipment replacement, public facility and parks maintenance, street and sidewalk reconstruction, the aquatic center and VFW/park improvements and upgrades to Well No. 3.
Projected revenues for 2022 will be $6,796,575, while projected expenditures are $6,683,327.
“The city’s budget is mostly ‘status quo,’” Stewart said. “This is due, in part, to levy limits. The budget is stagnant, with the exception of wages. We have to offer wages and insurance that is competitive with the private sector. So there is a nominal increase for employees and we will have to look into this more in the future. Insurance for employees is one big thing for us.”
Stewart said that one of the things that she, Freitag and others who are players in budget creation did not anticipate this year was the large increase in fuel costs for police department and EMS vehicles.
“But we should be good for the coming year,” she said.
In terms of projects, Stewart said there really aren’t that many people will be able to see.
“The biggest one the public will feel is the bridge project,” she said. “We, of course, did the downtown and alley projects this year, but next year we don’t have anything that will be very ‘visual.’ The projects that we will do are definitely needed. The capital spending is there.”
She said these capital projects include a fire department equipment upgrade, purchase of a new leaf collection vacuum truck, installation of a new slide tower at the aquatic center and addition of playground equipment at Rock River Landing Park. Upgrades will be made at the water department and there will be a public works facility roof improvement project. She called street resurfacing “normal” for next year.
“The biggest thing people need to know about this budget is that we are not adding any staff, but we are also not laying anyone off,” she said. “Residents can expect the same level of service next year that they are receiving this year.”
