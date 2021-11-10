JEFFERSON — The Jefferson Rotary Club honored its October Student Rotarians this past month, inviting the senior honorees to Rotary luncheon meetings for the entire month.
Named as the October 2021 honorees are Jefferson High School seniors Emily Zilisch, Aurelia Rutkowski and Miles Ewing. The honorees are selected for their scholarship, leadership and community service.
ZilischEmily Zilisch, Jefferson, is an only child. She enjoys playing sports and being outdoors. As well as being busy with school and extra-curriculars, she currently works at Margritz Dairy Farm, milking cows and feeding calves.
Her extracurricular involvement at Jefferson High School has included the Rotary Interact service club, the FFA agribusiness club and the Tomorrow’s Hope health care charity support club. In addition, she has been active in volleyball, track and gymnastics.
In the community, Zilisch has volunteered at her church’s fall festival, doing set-up and selling tickets. She also has volunteered at the St. Vincent de Paul thrift shop in Jefferson, sorting clothes and pricing items.
Following high school, she plans to attend a four-year university, with plans to study agribusiness or agri-science.
RutkowskiAurelia Rutkowski, of Fort Atkinson, has one brother and two sisters. She lives with her mother. She likes to paint and read, and play soccer. Academically, she is really interested in science and history.
In terms of extracurricular activities, Rutkowski has been involved in Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA), Rotary Interact, Drama Club, the AFS foreign student club, Tomorrow’s Hope club, soccer, volleyball, forensics, and Health Occupations Students of America’s Future Health Professionals.
In terms of community service, Rutkowski volunteers with her mom at a local food distribution service every month, and she also has volunteered at Twice is Nice.
In connection with FBLA, she also has helped lead an event at East Elementary School, assisting young children in buying Christmas gifts. She also has been active in numerous community service projects through Rotary Interact.
After graduating from high school, Rutkowski plans to attend a four-year university to major in biochemistry or pre-med, with the intention ultimately of becoming a pediatrician or psychiatrist.
EwingMiles Ewing has two sisters and one brother. He enjoys playing video games and watching movies, and is interested in the fields of computer science and technology.
In terms of extra-curriculars, Ewing has been involved in the school’s competitive ESports team and has taken part in the Rotary Interact club for the past year.
He has volunteered in the community through the Soaring to Service program.
After graduating from Jefferson High School, he plans to attend a technical college to study computer science.
