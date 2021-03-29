JEFFERSON — The Jefferson Police Department announces that starting Thursday, April 1, it will be initiating the “Operation Clean Sweep” detail throughout the City of Jefferson.
Over the past two months, Jefferson Police officers have canvassed neighborhoods locating properties in violation of the City of Jefferson Public Nuisance Chapter 197 laws related to garbage, debris or accumulated junk in driveways or yards. These unsightly violations are unfair to neighbors and are a violation of city ordinance.
In conjunction with this effort, officers also have identified properties that are in violation of City of Jefferson abandoned/junked vehicles, vehicles that are disassembled, and unauthorized storage of vehicles including farm machinery or heavy trucks. Officers also have identified unregistered cars and trucks parked in yards and driveways contrary to city ordinances.
Officers will provide those residents with violation(s) notices to abate (remove/clean up) their properties starting next week. Re-inspections will occur after 10 days.
Understand that police wish to work with all property owners and not single out any individual properties. This effort is citywide and police hope the effort of everyone results in an overall enhancement not only in general appearance of the city, but in the overall property values of the area as well.
It is the police department’s goal to gain voluntary compliance with current city ordinances, not to issue citations or remove property/vehicles at the owner’s expense.
To review the City of Jefferson ordinances related to nuisances or abandoned/junked vehicles, cut and paste the following links, which define the problems and the process in which these properties will be dealt with: Chapter 197 Public Nuisances http://ecode360.com/9781229
Chapter 219 Abandoned/Junked/Disassembled Vehicles http://ecode360.com/9781416
Persons who have any questions on a notice they have received should not hesitate to contact Jefferson Police at the information listed above.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.