Palermo's plant
Palermo's expansion into this former food-processing facility at 1015 Industrial Ave. on Jefferson's south side will create dozens of new job opportunities in the Jefferson area.

JEFFERSON — Milwaukee-based pizza maker Palermo Villa, Inc. will be adding a large manufacturing facility in Jefferson.

The expansion into a former food-processing facility at 1015 Industrial Ave. on the city’s south side creates dozens of new job opportunities. These will include salaried management positions, production associates, quality, maintenance, warehouse and sanitation positions, according to a Palermo’s press release.

