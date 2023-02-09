JEFFERSON — Milwaukee-based pizza maker Palermo Villa, Inc. will be adding a large manufacturing facility in Jefferson.
The expansion into a former food-processing facility at 1015 Industrial Ave. on the city’s south side creates dozens of new job opportunities. These will include salaried management positions, production associates, quality, maintenance, warehouse and sanitation positions, according to a Palermo’s press release.
When the Jefferson facility is up and running at full capacity, which is anticipated to be in late summer, the plant could produce more than 50 million frozen pizzas per year, according to the release.
“We are elated to welcome the opening of a new Palermo’s Family of Brands production facility in Jefferson,” Jefferson Mayor Dale Oppermann said. “Palermo’s is one of Wisconsin’s most highly respected and successful family-owned businesses.”
Palermo’s presence in Jefferson will be a benefit to south-central Wisconsin by providing family-supporting jobs, Oppermann said.
“City of Jefferson officials look forward to continuing to work with Palermo’s leadership team and Thrive Economic Development to ensure a smooth process of recruiting employees and opening the plant,” he said.
“Our expansion is due to increased consumer demand for our family of brands,” a company press release quotes Giacomo Fallucca, chairman of the board and chief executive officer of Palermo’s as saying.
Palermo’s will add 200 jobs between its new Jefferson production facility and its Milwaukee headquarters on Canal Street in Milwaukee, according to Fallucca. It wasn’t clear from the release how many jobs would be based in Milwaukee and how many would be based in Jefferson.
The company will use a staggered-start training program for the new positions that will continue to build capacity through 2023 and 2024, he said.
“It takes a lot of work and collaboration to get to a day like today,” said Jefferson City Administrator Tim Freitag. “We’re thrilled that Palermo’s is expanding here, bringing new jobs and investing in our community.”
“The Jefferson site will allow us to expand and increase capacity again,” Fallucca said, in the release. “While we considered expansion plans in multiple geographic locations, timing and availability of space led us to decide to expand in Jefferson. It’s a great site, because it allows us to expand our Wisconsin roots and continue to provide great career opportunities in our home state.”
“Palermo’s expansion is a fantastic example of a success achieved by stakeholders working together to benefit Greater Jefferson County,” the release quotes Deb Reinbold, president of Thrive Economic Development as saying. “The jobs created by this expansion will support local workers and their families. Our team is grateful to assist with this project and congratulates Palermo’s on its success.”
