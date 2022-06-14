JEFFERSON — Two teachers have submitted new resignations to the School District of Jefferson, while the district has identified recommended candidates for two open positions.
Resigning are Mary Ann Johnson, longtime music teacher who already had retired previously and then had returned to service at West Elementary School for several years, and Maggie Paucek, Jefferson Middle School and district-wide band director.
Johnson, who has spent 31 years with the Jefferson schools, 19 in the Cambridge schools, and one year teaching in Bloomington, Minn., indicated her desire to retire for good and do more traveling.
Paucek, who has worked with the district for four years, said she plans to move to the Denver area.
The instrumental music director said that since she is working summer school in Jefferson, she will be able to help with the transition process to prepare the way for her replacement.
In terms of new hires, Michael Knutson of Jefferson was recommended as a math and social studies teacher at the sixth grade level at Jefferson Middle School.
Knutson has been teaching fourth grade with the Fort Atkinson schools for a year, prior to which he served as a special education paraprofessional for five months, also with the Fort Atkinson schools.
He has a bachelor’s degree in communications from the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse and a master’s degree in elementary education from Cardinal Stritch University.
He is certified to teach kindergarten through eighth grade and is qualified to work as a baseball coach. He was recommended for a high school assistant position and a middle school girls basketball coaching position.
Meanwhile, recommended as a teacher of English Language Learners at the high school was Erin Riggle, currently of Tigard in the state of Oregon.
Riggle has a bachelor’s degree from the UW-Eau Claire with a major in English and a master’s from Hamline University in St. Paul, Minn., with a major in creative writing.
She was anticipated to receive her master’s degree and teacher training in English/Language Arts from Lewis and Clark College in Portland, Ore. this month.
She is in the process of applying for Wisconsin teacher certification as she is coming from out of state. Her Oregon preliminary teaching license is anticipated in July.
