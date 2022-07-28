One can bring a sack lunch and lawn chair to Ralph Park at noon on Friday, Aug. 5 to eat, visit with friends and listen to music. No reservations are required. No cost to attend. The concession stand, operated by the Lions Club will be open. For transportation on the senior vehicle, call by Thursday. It will be held in the shelter between the two softball fields, so event is rain or shine. Concessions typically sell beer, water, Gatorade, soda, popcorn, various chips, freezer pops, assorted suckers, combos and all kinds of chocolate.
Two night casino trip
The Fort Atkinson Senior Center presents a two-night casino trip to Island Resort and Casino in Harris, Michigan and Oneida Casino in Green Bay. The trip will take place Sunday through Tuesday, Sept. 25, 26 and 27. The cost is $270 for single occupancy and $220 for double occupancy. For more information or to sign up, contact the Fort Atkinson Senior Center at 920-397-9913 or stop in and pick up a flyer with all the information.
Game scores
Euchre scores from July 26, first Rollie Carothers 60, second Tom Torgerson 59, third Diana Baumann 57, sixth Carroll Ehrke and Judy Baumann 54.
500 game scores from July 21, first Joanne Gross 3,250, second Roger Gross 2,680, third Bill Sorrel 1,880. 500 is played on Thursdays at 12:30 p.m.
Sheepshead card games are played at 1 p.m. Fridays. Scores from July 22, first Judy Torgerson 52, second Randy Hoeft and Jim Pick 44, fourth Beth Boldt 43, fifth Chuck Frandson and Joe Rabe 42, seventh, Roger Gross 41.
Wii bowling is held on Mondays at 9 and 10:15 a.m. Scores of 650 or higher series get individual game scores listed. Series over 550 get name and series listed. Scores from July 25, Glorine Christensen 846 (290, 267, 289), Roger Gross 682 (211, 258, 213), Joanne Gross 636, Lori Gaber 634, Terry Bowes 621, Sandy Basich 614, Bev Aulik 592, Kathy Heffron 550.
Dartball is played Fridays at 9 a.m. Players contribute a dollar each week to play which later gets used for a group lunch outing. Game results from July 22: The Buffalos won a couple of games with some good defense 4-1 and 3-1 before falling in the final game 6-5. The Buffalos were led by Charlie Danielson and Chuck Truman each with 8 hits on the day. Carroll Ehrke had three triples in three at bats for the Walruses in the third game of the series to help salvage a win after the first two defeats.
Texas Hold Em poker is played at 9 a.m. on Thursdays. Scores from July 14 were first Chuck Schloesser, second Diana Baumann, third Jon Hundt.
New number and email
The senior center has a new phone number and staff have new email endings. The new phone number is 920-397-9913. Emails now end with .gov instead of .net. Director Chris Nye’s email is cnye@fortatkinsonwi.gov and Program Assistant Crystal Porter’s email is cporter@fortatkinsonwi.gov.
Friday Findings to your inbox
Sign up to receive the weekly email bulletin with special links for programs, insider Senior Center information, and all the news on events and programs at the senior center. Just email Nye and ask to be signed up for Friday Findings to cnye@fortatkinsonwi.gov.
To contact the center
The Fort Atkinson Senior Center is at 307 Robert St. The phone number is 920-397-9913. The senior center has a Facebook page and one can find information about the center at the Fort Atkinson Parks and Recreation website as well http://fortatkinsonparksandrec.activityreg.com.
