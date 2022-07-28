Picnic in the park

One can bring a sack lunch and lawn chair to Ralph Park at noon on Friday, Aug. 5 to eat, visit with friends and listen to music. No reservations are required. No cost to attend. The concession stand, operated by the Lions Club will be open. For transportation on the senior vehicle, call by Thursday. It will be held in the shelter between the two softball fields, so event is rain or shine. Concessions typically sell beer, water, Gatorade, soda, popcorn, various chips, freezer pops, assorted suckers, combos and all kinds of chocolate.

