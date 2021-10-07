JEFFERSON —Jefferson Chamber of Commerce’s Executive Director Jen Pinnow has announced she is stepping away from her leadership position effective later this month.
“I wanted to share with you that I will be stepping down from my position as the executive director of the Jefferson Chamber of Commerce,” Pinnow, who took the position in May of 2018, said Wednesday afternoon.
Pinnow has accepted a position as personal lines account manager at Ansay & Associates in Jefferson and her last day with the chamber will be Oct. 22.
“This was an extremely difficult decision that I did not take lightly,” Pinnow said. “There were a number of personal and professional factors that I weighed heavily before making this final decision.”
According to Pinnow, the chamber’s executive board is hard at work to make the transition to new leadership as seamless as possible.
“You are in good hands,” she told chamber members.
“On behalf of the City of Jefferson, we wish Jen Pinnow the best with her new position,” Jefferson City Administrator Tim Freitag said. “We greatly appreciate her efforts to promote the well-being of our business community. She was able to build a very collaborative relationship and partnership with the city during her tenure. Her efforts and talents will be greatly missed.”
Pinnow said she has enjoyed her time leading the Jefferson Chamber of Commerce.
“It has been an amazing experience to work for the largest business organization in Jefferson for the past three-plus years. You have no idea how much you all have blessed my life. For that I am forever grateful,” she said. “I am extremely proud of what we have accomplished in a short amount of time and I look forward to celebrating our continued success.”
