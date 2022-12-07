PremierBank has announced that Ralph Lassa has joined its Wealth Management Group as a Wealth Advisor bringing nearly 25 years of financial service industry experience to the team.
Lassa is a Financial Industry Regulatory Authority registered representative with series 7 and 66 licenses. Lassa’s broad range of industry experience includes serving customers as a community bank loan officer and financial counselor for the U.S. Army, before he transitioned to financial advising full time. After earning his degree in Finance, Lassa started his career in the community bank industry at the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporate as a bank examiner.
“I am grateful to serve existing and new clients as a PremierBank Wealth Advisor where I’ll remain focused on providing holistic financial advice that considers each individual’s specific situation and goals,” said Lassa.
Building relationships and creating plans to help individuals and families in their financial journeys will be the primary focus for Lassa.
A service-minded professional, Lassa is passionate about financial literacy and education. He has volunteered previously as a high school personal finance instructor and served on various finance committees with some of the community organizations he has been a member of throughout his career.
Currently he is both a board member and ambassador for the Jefferson Chamber of Commerce. Lassa is also a member of the Rock County Rifle and Pistol Club, volunteers regularly for Ruby’s Pantry food distributions at the Jefferson County Fairgrounds, and enjoys being an active member of his church.
“We are thrilled to have Ralph on the Wealth Management team,” Russ Turk, PremierBank Chairman, President, and CEO said. “His strong background in both financial advising, and lending previously, coupled with his exceptional interpersonal skills adds great value to our team.”
Lassa lives in Jefferson with his wife and two of his three children. An avid outdoorsman, Lassa’s annual fishing trip to Northern Minnesota’s Boundary Waters is a favorite tradition and highlight each year. Lassa can be reached at 920-542-4075, or rlassa@bankwithpremier.com.
