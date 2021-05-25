JEFFERSON — PremierBank welcomes Tom Evensen to its Jefferson office as vice president, commercial lender.
Evensen joins the PremierBank team as an experienced banking professional with more than 15 years of lending, business development and management experience. He previously has served in various capacities including credit analyst, branch manager, mortgage originator, business banker and commercial lender.
Most recently he was the market president of BankFirst, where he was responsible for managing the Watertown location, a portfolio of business relationships, and identifying and cultivating relationships with potential commercial customers.
Evensen has built his reputation on providing exceptional service while delivering financial solutions to assist his customers in achieving their goals.
“My business philosophy has always been to support local business, both large and small, through a commonsense and rational financial approach," Evensen remarked. "Getting to know customers helps me tailor banking solutions to individual business needs. This aligns with PremierBank’s core values, and I am very happy to be part of the team.”
Active in the communities where he lives and works, Evensen is a finance board member for St. Paul’s Lutheran Church and School. He has coached area youth sports for several years, and previously served on the Watertown Rotary Board of Directors.
Matt Zastrow, senior commercial lender at PremierBank, said, “Tom has an excellent reputation in the business community, and he is a strong addition to our lending team. His expertise and customer-centered approach are a powerful combination that will help us advance our strategic initiatives in Jefferson County.”
Evensen is a Jefferson County native and graduate of Fort Atkinson High School. With strong roots and relationships in the area, he is looking forward to partnering with area businesses for many years to come.
Evensen can be reached at (920) 542-1395 or tevensen@bankwithpremier.com.
