JEFFERSON — The Jefferson Chamber of Commerce recently welcomed Protect Wisconsin Waterways as a chamber member.
Protect Wisconsin Waterways is a stormwater education outreach initiative supported by the Rock River Stormwater Group, which includes the City of Jefferson. The Rock River Stormwater Group is a coalition of 11 municipalities from Waupun to Beloit committed to improving the health of the Rock River and other local waterways.
The group launched the Protect Wisconsin Waterways campaign in January 2017 with help from marketing students at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater. The Protect Wisconsin Waterways campaign is part of the Rock River Stormwater Group’s public outreach efforts to educate the public and improve stormwater practices in the Rock River watershed.
Wisconsin’s communities are interconnected through the waterways, so what happens in Jefferson on the Rock River ends up affecting each municipality down the river. Recognizing this, the Rock River Stormwater Group advocates that community members pay attention to how their day-to-day activities such as cleaning up pet waste, keeping grass clippings off streets and sidewalks, and minimizing fertilizers and salt use can make a difference in area waterways.
Most people often are unaware that the storm drains lead directly to area waterways. Protect Wisconsin Waterways is dedicated to protecting local waterways by educating property owners and businesses about storm water runoff pollution that can enter waterways through the storm drains.
The group encourages City of Jefferson residents to: Volunteer as a storm drain protector by keeping yard waste and other pollutants out of local waterways (learn more and sign up on their website); and participate in the upcoming community waterway cleanup events, such as the one planned for Sept. 11: protectwiwaterways.org/2021cleanup/
Jefferson community members and businesses are invited to join the cleanup efforts to remove trash, and help revitalize the Rock River and its shoreline. Community members or groups interested in volunteering for the Sept. 11 cleanup event can learn more details and register online at protectwiwaterways.org/2021cleanup/. Volunteers that preregister for the event before Aug. 21 will receive a free T-shirt in recognition of their cleanup efforts.
The Rock River is a 284-mile river that encompasses many communities and has become a staple of Wisconsin’s waterway system. The Sept. 11 event is group effort to revitalize the Rock River and will help leave a positive footprint on the environment.
Protect Wisconsin Waterways can be reached on Facebook at @ProtectWisconsinWaterways. For additional information visit ProtectWiWaterways.org.
