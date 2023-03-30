JEFFERSON — Preparations are coming along in Jefferson as the artists of the city anticipate “Meet the Makers Day” April 15.
Organizers say the first event of its kind is set to run from 11 a.m. — 5 p.m. and will take place throughout the city’s historic downtown. Each participating business will perform demonstrations throughout the day.
“This event is a unique opportunity to learn about the creative process and to get to know the people behind products you love that are made right here in Jefferson,” said Deb Reinbold, president and executive director of ThriveED and the Jefferson County Economic Development Consortium.
“We are excited to have this new event locating throughout downtown Jefferson,” said Jefferson City Administrator Tim Freitag. “We strive to become an art community destination, welcoming visitors from throughout the area. Whether it’s wine or wall art, jewelry or pottery, clothing or antiques, downtown Jefferson offers something for everyone.”
“This is a great opportunity to feature the artisans and downtown businesses of Jefferson,” said Jefferson Mayor Dale Oppermann.
“This event will be a great opportunity to see all of the amazing things that are made right here in Downtown Jefferson,” Scott Obernberger, the owner of Twice Baked Pottery, LLC, wrote in a press release. “With more than a dozen participating locations offering demonstrations throughout the day, we are inviting everyone to come into our stores and studios to see first-hand how we make our products.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.