If you go

Participating locations and scheduled demonstrations/lectures include:

Brightter Boutique where Randall Wollet will demonstrate the art of painting porcelain.

ReMax/Shine will offer painting demonstrations with artists Janet Nelson and Jim Richter. Sculpture and Wall Art demonstrations with artist Amanda Langer will also be featured.

V Legion Games will present 3D Game Terrain Design.

Wood and Wool will offer needle felting.

Obernberger plans to make vases and bowls on the pottery wheel at Twice Baked Pottery.

Sign Vault presents visitors with the opportunity to see how laser cut wood signs are made. Artist Melinda Perez will demonstrate various paint pour techniques.

Stable Rock Winery will have barrel sampling and jewelry making, as well as sketching demonstrations.

Vintage on Main will feature jewelry creation and candy sampling.

Red Line BBQ will put on a cooking demonstration.

Wine and Roses will demonstrate wine making from kits.

FOCUS Co-Working Space, polymer clay sculpture with Chris Steinmiller and an Arts Alliance Raffle.

Derek Hambly, live painting demonstrations.