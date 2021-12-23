JEFFERSON — Kelly Schroedl, regional manufacturing excellence manager for Nestlé Purina PetCare based in Jefferson, was one of a select group recognized by The Manufacturing Institute as part of its national STEP Ahead Awards.
Now in its ninth year, the STEP Women’s Initiative of The Manufacturing Institute is a national platform to showcase trailblazing women who are changing the manufacturing landscape for the better. STEP works to foster a 21st century manufacturing workforce by empowering and inspiring women in the manufacturing industry through recognition, research and leadership, as well as by motivating alumnae to pay it forward by mentoring the next generation.
As Manufacturing Excellence manager, Schroedl has led the design, implementation and ongoing improvement of manufacturing managerial practices and routines for the Purina facility in Jefferson. Her role extends beyond just the Jefferson location; she serves as a mentor and coach for several other Purina factories as well.
“Kelly has been a gift to our organization, and this recognition through the STEP Ahead is well deserved,” said Pat Masching, vice president of Manufacturing at Purina. “In her more than 15 years with Purina, she has brought so much value to our operations, helping our factory evolve and perform at ever-improving levels. Her commitment to doing things the right way, even if it isn’t the easy way, has created a positive culture that defines our factory in Jefferson and all the groups she leads across our organization.”
STEP Ahead Award honorees and emerging leaders have accomplished success within their companies and have proven to be leaders in the industry as a whole. In a competitive field of more than 1,000 nominees, Schroedl is one of 130 women who were recognized for outstanding achievements in their companies, communities and industry.
Nestlé Purina is committed to supporting women in the workplace and driving gender parity throughout the organization. Through its Project Opportunity initiative, Nestlé Purina helps people gain work experience and strengthen their development skills, creating future talent at all levels of the organization including emerging leaders.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.