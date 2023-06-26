During a ribbon cutting ceremony late last week several officials gathered for the event to welcome the new South Main Street Bridge over the Rock River just south of Jefferson’s downtown. Todd Clark, Jefferson public works director, from left, Leslie Pelikan, Jefferson Chamber of Commerce board president; Stacie Hausserman, WisDOT; Joel Huenink, WisDOT structural detailer; Megan Cooper, Jefferson Chamber of Commerce executive director; Jefferson Alderperson Jim Schroeder; Craig Hardy, WisDOT; Brian Udovich, Jefferson County highway operations manager; Justin Kutschenreuter, WisDOT civil engineer; Jefferson Mayor Dale Oppermann; Chad Raschein, project leader with CGC of Madison; Ben Oitzinger, Gremmer and Associates project engineer; Amy Maresch, Vintage on Main owner and Jefferson Main Street Association executive director; Scott Obernberger, Twice Baked pottery owner and Jefferson Main Street Association chairperson; Jefferson Alderperson Peg Beyer; and Tim Freitag, Jefferson city administrator.
JEFFERSON — It happened with little fanfare, but the new South Main Street Bridge over the Rock River, just south of Jefferson’s downtown, opened to motorists late Friday.
WisDOT Project Manager Craig Hardy noted the project bid amount was $4.8 million, which included the removal and replacement of the former structure. He said that bridge was constructed in 1957 and was nearing the end of its service life.
