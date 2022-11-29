Stuttgart, Ark. – Riceland Foods, Inc. and Nestlé Purina PetCare (Purina) announced a new partnership to incentivize Riceland farmer-members to grow rice using sustainability practices starting in 2023. Purina will invest more than $1.5 Million over four years in the Riceland-Nestlé Purina PetCare Sustainable Rice Program. This investment will help Riceland farmer-members with the adoption of environmentally friendly practices, which often take added time and resources that can make implementation difficult. Purina will receive Scope 3 Greenhouse Gas emission reductions that result from the updated farming practices by participating Riceland farmer-members.

Riceland Director of Sustainability Adam Shea said the Purina partnership is a step toward building momentum for Riceland’s Carbon Ready™ Program. “The success of a program like this leans heavily on the partnership and their collective ability to bring value to the overarching goal,” Shea said. “As a farmer-owned cooperative, Riceland is uniquely positioned to connect sustainable impacts made at the farm level to consumers and end users.”

