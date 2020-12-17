JEFFERSON — Mark Rollefson has stood at the head of the classroom and at the helm of two district schools, and, for the last four years, he had headed up the Jefferson school district as a whole.
The veteran educator, who has logged almost 32 years in education — the last 23 of those in administration — announced Thursday afternoon that he would be retiring at the close of this school year. He will serve out his current contract, which runs through June 30.
During his time in administration, Rollefson has helped lead countless initiatives, from the district’s state and nationally recognized character education initiatives to trauma-informed teaching efforts, and, most recently, the lightning-swift transition to virtual learning and all of the other changes necessitated by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Rollefson was making the rounds of the Jefferson schools Thursday morning to personally inform each of the building principals of his decision. The announcement went out to all staff members at 1 p.m. and then was emailed to students and families at 2 p.m.
Rollefson, whose honors have included being named Wisconsin’s Middle School Principal of the Year while he oversaw the district’s grades 6-8 school, started out as a high school teacher. He taught science and at-risk classes and also coached baseball.
After a brief stint working in pharmaceutical sales, Rollefson returned to education and became associate principal at Jefferson High School. He then succeeded Mike Cipriano as high school principal in 2001.
In an unusual move, Rollefson then shifted to the Jefferson Middle School principalship in 2004 after that school had gone through several years of turbulence and administrative turnover.
The road to success at that school was steep, as he sought to re-establish a positive culture among staff, students and the community as a whole.
In 2007, Rollefson won recognition as Wisconsin’s Middle-level Principal of the Year, for which he was honored at the National Association of Secondary School Principal’s Institute and Awards Banquet in Washington, D.C.
Staff members nominated Rollefson for that honor, saying that his leadership had made an incredible difference in the school environment.
In their nomination, colleagues said that Rollefson’s established roots in the community, proven administrative skills and a commitment to excellence bolstered students, staff and families.
The nomination cited vastly improved student outcomes on a number of measures under Rollefson’s tenure, from grades to disciplinary referrals to absenteeism.
Rollefson also played a leadership role in the school district’s many state and national character education awards, which culminated in the district being named a National School District of Character in 2010.
In 2013, Rollefson, who had yet to finish his doctoral degree, was among the top three candidates considered for the role of Jefferson schools superintendent after the retirement of Mike Swartz.
District decision-makers decided at that time to go with a more experienced candidate, Craig Gerlach, who came to Jefferson from the Monona Grove schools.
With the middle school stabilized, Rollefson returned to the high school principalship, taking over after a turbulent year at that school in which former principal Craig Brimacomb resigned mid-way through the year and associate principal Dennis Linse finished the school year ahead of his scheduled retirement.
Rollefson presided over the school through 2016, during which time Jefferson High School earned honors as the top-ranked high school in Jefferson County in terms of academics. At the same time, the school also greatly expanded its Advanced Placement offerings, built up its technology education department, and linked with community businesses and industry to connect more students to successful futures in the skilled trades.
Then, in 2016, with Gerlach’s decision to leave Jefferson for the Stevens Point schools, Rollefson was selected as the new superintendent.
He recently had finished his doctoral degree, focusing on the process of open enrollment and what makes families decide to open-enroll their children in a small rural school district like Jefferson’s.
One of the biggest gains Rollefson oversaw during his final years in administration was the transition of Jefferson’s open enrollment numbers from a net loss to the district to a gain, and the district continues to build on those gains today.
Rollefson has earned a reputation over the years as being highly accessible, respectful and responsive, in whatever role he has filled.
Interviewed Thursday by telephone, Rollefson called the move “bittersweet,” saying he was proud of the Jefferson community, staff and students and that he really would miss working with them, but that it was time to step down.
“I have truly enjoyed each and every role,” the outgoing superintendent said, referring to his positions as teacher, principal of two schools and his current role leading the district.
“While I am feeling sentimental, I am also very excited to retire,” Rollefson said. “For the past few years, my wife Ann and I have been discussing and contemplating my retirement.
“We have known for about a year that June of 2021 or 2022 would be the time for me to close one chapter and start another, and we decided on this coming June,” he added.
Rollefson said he was happy to have been able to play such a large role in the local community, calling the Jefferson/Sullivan area “home.”
He said the biggest thing he’ll take away from his whole experience with the Jefferson school district is the many relationships he has built with his professional peers, students and the community at large.
“The district’s top priority has been our students and their success. Our successes over the years could not have been realized without all of us working together and having a strong relationship,” Rollefson said. “The motto of ‘Strong Schools = Strong Communities and Strong Communities = Strong Schools’ continues to serve us all best. Our amazing staff, working jointly with parents, businesses, non-profit organizations and other community partners, runs at peak performance when those relationships are earned and established as trusted.
“Each time another student graduated, found a career, turned away from drugs or poor decisions, joined the military, was accepted into college, told their teacher they loved school, told their mom or dad this is the best school they have ever attended — the thank you goes to all of you,” Rollefson said in his retirement announcement letter.
He thanked all of the district’s community partners for helping the district to expand its services to underprivileged children, with the goal of serving all, and helping every child succeed to become a contributing member of the community.
He also took the time to recognize his first mentor with the district, teacher and coach Bob Zweifel, who modeled dedication to students, gratitude to others, value for hard work, holding oneself accountable, and always being prepared.
“In my retirement, I plan to spend a lot of time with my wife, children, four grandchildren and my parents,” Rollefson said. “I hope to enjoy some travel as well. I suspect I will still continue to work in education in some form or another.”
He said he has contemplated teaching at the graduate level to students aspiring to be a superintendent, principal or teacher, and it’s possible he will consider a temporary job as an interim superintendent — but not before taking some time for himself and his family.
He concluded his letter to families: “To the thousands and thousands of students I have had the opportunity to work with and for, I forever say thank you — With the utmost thanks and gratitude, Mark Rollefson.”
