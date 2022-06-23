JEFFERSON — The Jefferson Common Council on Tuesday approved a special event application for the 2022 WISCO Chase Rowing Regatta and city officials are excited.
Not surprisingly, the vote was unanimous among alderpersons to allow the event to go forward.
Jefferson City Administrator Tim Freitag said there is a genuine level of enthusiasm for the event and called the WISCO Chase a unique, first-of-its-kind happening in Jefferson.
“The Jefferson County Rowing Club Inc. has planned an event that will afford many individuals an opportunity to learn about a sport that they likely know little about and perhaps only occasionally watch on television during the Olympics,” he said. “The promoters of the event have spent a great amount of time to ensure that things are well planned and organized, and it will showcase the recreational and sporting potential of the Rock River and the area.”
A co-founder of the new Jefferson County Rowing Club shared his excitement about the group’s proposal to conduct the large, multi-age regatta in September on the Rock River near Puerner Street.
Veteran rowing enthusiast Ken Dollhopf, who currently lives in Green Bay, but is building a home near Jefferson, decided it would be a good idea to form a rowing club here.
After doing so, he and two of the group’s co-founders took a step further and are planning the multi-team regatta for Sept. 11 at Rock River Landing Park.
“It was a very supportive environment with many good questions and a lot of enthusiasm about the event and rowing in Jefferson,” Dollhopf said after the meeting with the council Tuesday.
Dollhopf called the Rock River at Jefferson “extremely nice” and appropriate for such an event.
“I’ve been with the Green Bay rowing club for about 20 years and we’ve done regattas up here near St. Norbert College,” Dollhopf said of the events held on the Fox River south of Green Bay. “I am also a member of the Oak Ridge, Tennessee rowing club and this style of an event that we are proposing in Jefferson is something they do 15 times in a year down there.”
The races are on a 3-kilometer course on the Rock River and clubs that have confirmed they will participate are coming from as far away as St. Cloud, Minnesota, Green Bay and Chicago. Teams from Rockford, Illinois; Dubuque, Iowa and other Midwest cities may also be dipping oars in the Rock’s waters this September.
Dollhopf called the new Rock River Landing Park is perfect for the event.
“Had that park not been where it is, it would be hard to put on a regatta like this,” he said. “We looked at a lot of the little towns down there and we liked what we saw in Jefferson.”
