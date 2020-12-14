JEFFERSON — If your kids are in quarantine, the “happiest season of all” might not be the first phrase that comes to mind to describe this December.
But through the City of Jefferson’s new “Season of Giving” activities, families can encourage their children to reach out to others even as they stay “safer at home.”
“Season of Giving” is the name of a new Jefferson rec department program which seems tailor-made for this pandemic year.
With doorstep delivery and pickup, the program provides all of the materials children need to complete at-home craft projects with a different focus each week.
And rather than just providing busywork for restless young hands, these projects also benefit others out in the community.
“We’re really excited to be doing this this year,” said Chad Holpfer, Jefferson recreation supervisor.
In the first week of December, the city offered “Spread Your Holiday Cheer” 3-D card projects, allowing children to make pop-up cards for relatives and friends or for complete strangers living in area nursing homes and senior care facilities.
If participants chose to create cards for area seniors, the city picked the completed cards up at the children’s homes and took charge of distributing them around town to senior residences.
The second week brought ornament projects, entitled “Christmas Tree Trimmings,” which again children were encouraged to gift to brighten their family home or the homes of loved ones.
This week, the city is teaming up with the local Bon Ton Bakery, providing all of the materials for children to make gingerbread houses.
Bon Ton is supplying the gingerbread house piece, piping bags, icing powders and other decorations.
Next week will bring “Santa’s Travel Snacks,” a Christmas cookie project facilitated by another local business, the River’s Edge Farm Market.
In the last week of December, then, the “Spread Your Winter Wings” project will allow children to make birdfeeders for their wild, winged friends.
Similar to the do-it-yourself projects the city provided for children over the summer, the Season of Giving kits are delivered right to children’s doorsteps.
“We are trying to find innovative ways to serve our families during this challenging year,” said Cyndi Keller, Jefferson parks and recreation director.
“This is a no-contact drop-off, available throughout the City of Jefferson or anywhere in the Jefferson school district,” Keller said. “We have participants in Sullivan and Johnson Creek, right out to the limits of the district.”
Helping to fund the projects are major sponsors Indeco and Sunset Ridge. Their and others’ donations help keep costs affordable for families. All of the kits except the gingerbread house cost only $5 — just enough to cover materials, and the gingerbread house, with its costlier materials, came to $10.
“It was wonderful to be able to partner with the city this year,” said John Radtke, Bon Ton Bakery owner.
“Last year, we did something similar with our Little Bakers project, in which kids got to come in and make gingerbread houses,” Radtke said. “We even did an adult ‘tipsy’ version the next week in conjunction with Wine and Roses, but this year obviously it’s not possible to gather together in person.”
Radtke said that the Season of Giving project provided a great way for the bakery to reach out to the community.
“It’s not often that businesses get to work with the city like this, and we were pleased to be able to fill a need,” he said.
Dani Clark of River’s Edge said that this is truly the season for giving, and people want to find ways to do so, but it has been hard during the pandemic when there aren’t as many opportunities open as usual.
“We were happy to be able to be part of the Season of Giving with the City of Jefferson,” Clark said.
River’s Edge is providing a batch of cookies that come to families frozen. They have to bake and decorate them. When the cookies are fresh out of the oven, they get to decorate them using frosting from River’s Edge and sprinkles from the Piggly Wiggly.
“It’s great to see kids get involved in an interactive project like this,” Clark said.
