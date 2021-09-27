JEFFERSON — A new Jefferson “Shop with a Cop” program will get its start this holiday season, providing gifts for needy area youngsters while also giving them the opportunity to interact positively with representatives of local law enforcement.
The inaugural Jefferson “Shop with a Cop” event will take place Dec. 11, with plans in the works to extend and expand the program in future years, said Deputy Amy Mann of the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department, who helped bring the program to Jefferson.
The Jefferson program is affiliated with a nationwide charity that started in the 1980s. Mann said that the new local program will support 10 to 15 local youngsters this year, noting that organizers hope to grow the program in future years to be able to serve more children.
Mann said she became familiar with “Shop with a Cop” while working with Dane County’s program a few years ago.
“When I worked for a small agency in Dane County and I got involved with that county’s ‘Shop with a Cop’ program,” Mann said.
“I really wanted to focus on giving back and building positive interactions with kids,” she said. “The world nowadays can be so negative. (It’s important to) let these kids know that law enforcement officers or deputies are good people and care about them and want to make a positive difference in their lives.”
When walking around and shopping with the kids, Mann said it warmed her heart to see their faces light up when they saw a toy they had wanted for years and could finally have, without burdening their parents because it was being paid for through “Shop with a Cop.”
Mann said she was amazed at how many of the children who were going through the program chose to spend some of their money buying gifts for their siblings.
“These were really great and deserving kids,” she said.
Being involved with with program was a humbling experience, Mann said, contrasting the children’s economic straits with her own comparatively privileged background.
“I had a great childhood and I want the same for these kids,” Mann said. In addition, she said, now that she’s parent, she wants to teach her daughter that the holidays aren’t all about receiving presents.
“The holidays should be about giving back and service to our community,” Mann said.
Mann’s experience seeing the positive impact this program had in Dane County inspired the deputy to get more involved, and later to help bring the program back to Jefferson County when she started working with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department.
In the inaugural year of the Jefferson program, Mann said coordinators will be working with the local school district to identify children who could benefit from this program.
“We will be working hard to make their holiday season a little more magical,” she said.
The program targets youngsters age 7 to 13.
The “Shop with a Cop” program subcommittee developed the criteria to select participants, working hand-in hand with the Jefferson County Department of Human Services. They must come from needy families, and they must also demonstrate responsibility, good behavior and commitment to their schoolwork.
As they participate in “Shop with a Cop,” young participants will spend the whole morning with sheriff’s deputies, socializing and bonding as they walk around Walmart fulfilling their Christmas lists.
“Once done shopping, the kids and deputies will wrap the presents and have a snack before heading home,” Mann said.
The program provides each child with $200 to spend, out of which $50 must be spent on necessities such as clothes, personal care items, winter gear or school supplies.
Mann said that establishing this program entails developing a year-round fundraising effort.
The entire program is supported through donations, grants and other community fund-raising efforts.
Organizers raised money for the inaugural program in various ways. One fundraising event was a brat fry at the Pick ‘n Save in Fort Atkinson Sept. 11, which raised just under $2,600 in sales and donations.
Coordinators are also in the middle of a shoe drive through Oct. 15 through the Funds2org program.
This program has benefits on several levels. All of the shoes collected will be cleaned and fixed up and in turn given to needy recipients in Third World countries. Meanwhile, the local organizations participating in the drive get a kickback for their own causes, paid in accordance with the weight of the shoes each organization collects.
The “Shop with a Cop” program also participated in a “Christmas in July” fundraising opportunity with employee of the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department, collecting more than $1,100.
In addition, the program has received grants or major supporting donations from local organizations such as the Randy Schopen Foundation, the Jordan Vogel Memorial Foundation, Johnsonville of Watertown, Pick ‘n Save of Fort Atkinson, the Jefferson County Deputy Sheriffs Association, and Jacob Wegner Enterprises LLC.
In the future, Mann said coordinators hope to file the paperwork to make “Shop with a Cop” its own nonprofit organization. In the meantime, the program is working as a partner with the Jefferson County Deputy Sheriff’s Association.
“Our goal for the years to come is to invite local departments within our county to participate in our program and to be able to sponsor as many kids as we can,” Mann said.
SCHOPEN GRANT
Supporting the program with a $1,000 kickoff donation this past week was the Randy Schopen Foundation.
The check was presented just before race time for the Schopen Foundation’s Pretzel Polka 5K run/walk Sept. 18.
Present for the donation were Sgt. Chad Roberts and Mann of the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department, along with Schopen Foundation representative Tim Wilson.
The Schopen Foundation has awarded a total of $211,844 to community organizations and charitable projects since it was founded in 2021.
The 2021 grant recipients include: The Randy Schopen Foundation Coronavirus Response Fund; Shop with a Cop — Jefferson; Jefferson County Christmas Neighbors; Friends of Goat Island, Jefferson County 4-H and FFA; Wisconsin 4-H Foundation, Amanda Dunham Memorial; Kickstart My Heart for Elsie Jean Steinbach; the Humane Society of Jefferson County; the Dave Gallup Foundation, and a Jefferson High School scholarship.
“What we’ve been able to raise in a decade is really impressive,” said Damon Schopen, a representative of the foundation. “We couldn’t do it without the (Pretzel Polka Run) participants, our donors, volunteers and sponsors.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.