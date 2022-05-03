JEFFERSON — In this era of staff shortages and reduced volunteerism, the influx of some 450 students to do community service can have a huge impact.
Starting in 2017, when Jefferson High School’s “Soaring to Service” school-wide community service day was founded, high school students have contributed thousands of hours of free labor fitting their own interests, benefiting numerous community resources, nonprofit organizations, institutions and individuals across the greater Jefferson area.
The event grew each year from 2017 through 2019, but in 2020 the tradition ground to a halt when the COVID-19 pandemic arrived and sent students into the virtual environment.
In 2021, most students had returned to the school buildings for in-person classes but continuing pandemic precautions scuttled Soaring to Service for a second year.
This year, Soaring to Service is back and students are preparing to sign up for a whole spectrum of opportunities to “give back” to their home community.
The 2022 event will take place the afternoon of May 27, following a morning scholarship ceremony for graduating seniors.
In past years, volunteer opportunities have ranged from shelving books and preparing summer reading materials at the Jefferson Public Library to landscaping in various area parks and other locations.
Teens have served as mentors to young students, helped youngsters with their reading skills and given advice on how to succeed in high school.
Student volunteers have trimmed trees in the St. Coletta of Wisconsin orchard, painted fences at the Jefferson County Fair Park, created public art displays on sidewalks and at participating businesses, and helped senior citizens get the most out of their electronic devices.
Some school clubs have taken on particular projects, like Future Business Leaders of America which traditionally has done a highway cleanup, and Art Club which has created signs, sidewalk art and other public art to beautify the area and spread positive vibes.
The groups of students all were accompanied by adult supervisors.
The whole project was the brainchild of former Jefferson High School principal Steve Dinkel, who said that when he initially proposed the idea, some people thought he was “nuts.”
In the three years the service day was held, however, students represented their school well out in the community, organizers said. In addition, the activity wound up getting great reviews from the businesses and organizations that signed up for student volunteers.
The great majority of students also had positive things to say about the event as well.
Some enjoyed getting outside in the nice weather and working with their hands for once, rather than taxing their brains. Some jumped at the opportunity to work with youngsters or area senior citizens.
Many signed on to assist with causes they already were passionate about, such as literacy efforts at the library or helping the homeless and unwanted animals at the Humane Society of Jefferson County.
And during the past couple of pandemic years, this year’s seniors have found their volunteer efforts during Soaring to Service to be more significant than they expected, as many other opportunities to perform community service dried up due to pandemic precautions. Even if students had not been able to do everything they would have expected to during the past couple of years, they still could pull out those volunteer creds from their freshman year when applying for scholarships, honors or educational opportunities.
With Dinkel’s retirement last spring, the 2022 Soaring to Service event is being coordinated by new high school principal Nick Skretta, along with business education teacher Cory Brummeyer.
Right now, the school is in the process of accepting potential projects for the community service day. The school has a link on its Facebook page for businesses, community organizations and other entities which could use volunteers.
The goal is to offer volunteering opportunities at 25 to 30 different sites all around the district, from the City of Jefferson to Sullivan, Rome and Helenville.
The district had an early signup deadline last week but will continue to take last-minute requests.
“We have room for a few more,” Skretta said.
Students will be signing up for the volunteer project of their choice in homeroom during the next couple of weeks, after a presentation by coordinators that lays out all of the different sites, organizations and efforts.
Brummeyer said the event is good both for the teens and the community. It gets students involved with local organizations, sites and efforts they otherwise might not know about and gives them the satisfaction of making a difference.
Meghan Magner, a senior who took part in the event as a freshman in 2019, said she loves animals and chose as a freshman to help the Humane Society of Jefferson County.
She and other volunteers cleaned the outdoors dog play area, worked with a gardener to beautify the front of the shelter, and also got to walk some of the dogs.
“That was my favorite part,” the student said. “It was a great opportunity and since then, I’ve been out to the humane society again a couple of times. I fully intend to stay involved in the future.”
The business ed teacher noted that his father, who has been active with the Lions Club, said traditional service clubs like his are desperate for younger members, and this is one way to expose younger people to those opportunities.
Meanwhile, with all of the student help, entities like the Jefferson Parks and Recreation Department or county Fair Park can boost their ability to complete a project in a short time, when otherwise they might be constrained by limited hours and a small staff.
“When you get 25 kids out at Riverfront Park to put mulch down, they can knock off that project pretty quick,” Brummeyer said.
It all comes down to the School District of Jefferson’s goal of “strong schools, strong community,” the coordinators said.
As Jefferson schools Superintendent Charles Urness states on the district website, “I believe strongly in public education and the role it plays to prepare young people to become responsible citizens in a democratic society.
“Schools provide our country with thinkers, artists, inventors and visionaries,” he added, “and local and state economies depend upon those individuals as tomorrow’s workers. Collectively, we empower our youth, their parents, our school employees, local business, industry, churches and civic organizations. Strong communities support strong schools; strong schools support strong communities.”
“I’m looking forward to carrying on this tradition,” Skretta said.
People with any questions may call Skretta at the school at (920) 675-1100.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.