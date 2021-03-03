Before the pandemic hit, Dawn Koch had spent two decades caring for the health and welfare of elderly residents at Sylvan Crossings in Jefferson.
Come March 2020, she suddenly found herself having to balance residents’ health, on one hand, against their welfare, on the other.
At the start of the pandemic, Sylvan Crossings — like elderly care facilities across the United States and beyond — took a conservative approach to try to avert the spread of COVID-19. Visitors were banned and the assisted living facility restricted residents to their rooms, serving meals individually rather than having them dine together.
“You could just see them emotionally shut down,” Koch said. “They kind of shrunk into themselves.”
As experts learned more about the coronavirus, early pandemic protections shifted somewhat to focus on certain highly effective measures while taking into account people’s vital need to connect with others. Masks and social distancing prevailed, but the early “lock-down” approach eased.
“Come summer, we allowed outdoor visits, making sure to keep people six feet apart, and eventually we started letting families visit inside, with a number of protections in place,” Koch said.
Despite continued protections, Sylvan Crossings was not spared from the coronavirus. In November, at the absolute height of community spread in the area, the disease ripped through the facility.
“By Thanksgiving, 14 of our 18 residents had it, as well as seven of our 15 staffers,” Koch said. “I and my assistant worked about 16 hours a day to keep things going, but we got through it.”
Fortunately, despite their age and frailty, the great majority of Sylvan Crossings residents came through the disease suffering only mild symptoms. Another couple had complications but were spared the worst outcomes.
At the onset of the outbreak, Sylvan Crossings obviously had to maintain extremely strict COVID-19 protections, but as cases fell, staff were able to ease restrictions, allowing relatives to visit their family member inside, behind a Plexiglas barrier.
Recently, in response to declining community spread, the availability of vaccines to both residents and staff members, and continued updated research, Sylvan Crossings has opened up dining as a communal affair again, which really has lightened up the atmosphere.
Koch said one of the prime lessons of working in elderly care during this past pandemic year has been to reinforce the value of human contact — family visits, a caring touch, and, ideally, gestures of affection like hugs and kisses.
Koch, who just celebrated her 21st year at Sylvan Crossings, said it’s the moments of personal connection that make her job so rewarding, keeping her in what can be a demanding field.
Koch, a Jefferson native and the daughter of Duane and Ruth Ann Koch, always knew she wanted to work with people. She considered elementary education but found college was not for her.
She landed in elder care instead, starting out with St. Coletta of Wisconsin and coming to Sylvan Crossings in 2000.
From being a caregiver, Koch swiftly moved up to serving as activity director, and in 2006 was promoted to administrator of the Jefferson facility.
She loves how varied her days and responsibilities are as she helps out wherever she’s needed most.
“I just take each day as it comes,” Koch said. “One day I could be a plumber. The next I’m filling in on third shift, providing hands-on care.”
Her duties also include coordinating the staff and communicating with doctors. Over the years, she has trained several assistants who have gone on to continue in the field, many of them moving up within the organization.
Making personal connections is her favorite part of the job, and she said she doesn’t mind “acting silly” if that’s what it takes.
“I really don’t care what people think of me anymore,” Koch said. “Just that smile on a resident’s face makes everything worthwhile.”
She still has a framed note from a former resident, Erma Ducklow (age 92 at the time), from some years back.
“Dawn is the ideal activity director,” Ducklow wrote. “She is full of energy and sudden outbursts of unknown antics. She stimulates laughter and alerts sleeping residents to become more active. She’s highly suited for dealing with senior residents in their later years. We are grateful to have Dawn as our patient leader.”
Now that caregivers have received their long-awaited COVID-19 vaccines, along with every resident who chose to receive the vaccination (all but one at this point), Sylvan Crossings staffers anticipate a gradual return to normalcy.
“I really look forward to the time when we can bring entertainers into our building again,” Koch said. “Traditionally, those visits have been some of the highlights of the year.”
She said a perennial favorite among the residents was Elvis impersonator Alan Graveen.
“He just made their day,” Koch said. “Some who could barely get out of their wheelchairs would stand up and dance when he came.”
But whether or not the facility can bring in outside entertainers, Koch continues to bring affection and humor into residents’ lives.
She and the other caregivers become like family, especially if residents’ actual families cannot visit.
“I’ve gotten to know a lot of residents over the years,” Koch said. “There are some who are here only for a short stay of three to four months, but others are here for years. We have one right now who’s going on nine years with us.”
Koch’s personal connection with residents is borne out by the bulletin board in her office which overflows with snapshots of residents, past and present.
“Those faces really mean a lot to me,” she said. “It’s why I do what I do.”
