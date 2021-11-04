JEFFERSON — The City of Jefferson continues to actively pursue its goal of becoming what Mayor Dale Oppermann in 2020 called a “solar city” with the recent installation of high-tech, sun-absorbing panels on the roof of its fire and EMS facility.
The fire and EMS home base on East Racine Street is the new home of the panels as a result of some help from the community’s locally owned, not-for-profit utility, Jefferson Utilities. The latter is a municipally owned and operated electric and water utility serving more than 4,000 customers in Jefferson.
“The fire and EMS facility had a unique opportunity to take advantage of a renewable energy grant through Jefferson Utilities and WPPI Energy,” said Scott Adler, utility manager for Jefferson Utilities. “It’s an exciting project that will save taxpayers money in reduced energy costs, while also lowering our community’s carbon emissions. It’s a win-win for everyone.”
Jefferson Utilities is a member-owner of WPPI Energy, a not-for-profit wholesale energy provider and joint action agency headquartered in Sun Prairie.
According to WPPI, the new solar installation has an expected annual production of nearly 32,000 kilowatt-hours, which is approximately the same amount of energy needed to power four average Wisconsin homes.
“The energy provided from the solar panels should supply about 38% of the facility’s expected energy needs, resulting in an annual cost savings of around $3,600,” a media release from WPPI said.
According to WPPI, solar panels collect energy from sunlight and convert it into electricity, providing renewable, emissions-free energy. These highly visible projects demonstrate the technology’s benefits, operation and performance.
“The project is exciting, and something I think residents and local businesses can be proud of,” Greg Hoffmann, senior energy services manager for Jefferson Utilities said about the fire department’s solar installation. “It’s really fulfilling to find ways to keep money here in the community, while also planning for a zero-carbon future.”
Jefferson city officials have been vocal the past several years in their support of the city becoming a shining example of how solar energy can benefit society.
Oppermann has said the city’s support of renewable energy is a positive thing in many regards and even incentivizes people to move to such an environment to live and work.
“Jefferson should be known as a ‘solar city’ and that is the side benefit of this,” Oppermann said in an interview just before the fire and EMS solar facility was designed. “We should look at this project as having multiple values.”
Also, in recent days, Alliant Energy said it will begin building its 500-acre, 75-megawatt solar installation just west of Jefferson. Alliant representatives said that, once operational, the project will generate enough electricity to power nearly 20,000 Wisconsin homes.
Other solar facilities in Jefferson include an array on the roof of the Jefferson Area Business Center on the west shore of the Rock River, downtown and an installation on the city’s north side.
