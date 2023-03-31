top story hot Spring is here; Jefferson hamburger stand is open Steve Sharp steves@dailyunion.com Mar 31, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now New co-owner of Wedl’s Hamburger Stand in Jefferson, Shandell Wedl, placed cheese on the take-out restaurant’s famous burgers Thursday at lunchtime. Steve Sharp Buy Now Scott Pfeifer, of Jefferson, braved a chilly wind Thursday to get one of the first Wedl’s hamburgers of the 2023 burger year. Steve Sharp Buy Now From left, cousins Caleb Janz, Sadie Janz and Logan Janz were ready for their lunch at Wedl’s hamburger stand Thursday. Caleb and Sadie, of Burnsville, Minnesota, were visiting Logan, of Jefferson. Steve Sharp Buy Now Some of Wedl’s offerings. Steve Sharp Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save JEFFERSON — Fans of local burgers rejoice.Spring is here and Wedl’s Hamburger Stand in downtown Jefferson has reopened for the season.Scott Pfeifer of Jefferson was among the first in line Thursday and said he enjoys the grilled flavor of a Wedl’s burger so much that he didn’t mind waiting in 35-degree temperatures to get one.“I’ve been coming here for the past 30 or 40 years,” he said, as a cold wind blew past the tiny, red stand at 200 E. Racine St.Shandell Wedl and her husband, Robby Wedl, recently assumed ownership of the restaurant, which has a history dating to its first burgers being served in 1916.New this season are a Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich, unusual milkshake concoctions, “and the same classic burgers,” Shandell said.“We have four very little kids, but even they are passionate about this business and they are the future of it,” she said. “Our oldest one has been rolling meatballs here since he was two years old.” Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.