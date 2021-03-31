JEFFERSON — April is nationally recognized as Autism Awareness Month, with worldwide recognition for 2021 being Friday, April 2.
According to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), 5.4 million adults and 1 in 54 children have been identified with Autism Spectrum Disorder.
St. Coletta of Wisconsin’s Autism Committee is dedicated to providing awareness and information to the community at large to assist people in understanding Autism and in finding resources.
Individuals and families may access Autism resources such as statistics, facts about Autism, helpful apps and links to Autism-friendly entertainment, books, dentists, physicians and more at www.stcolettawi.org/autism-awareness-resources/
Another excellent resource is to attend an Empower U group, hosted by St. Coletta. This community group provides information and support. If you would like more information about Autism, have a loved one or experience Autism yourself, this group aims to discuss topics that are identified areas that families would like to focus.
The Empower U group would like to extend an invitation for those interested to join in and see what it is all about. The next meeting will be held via Zoom, for health and safety reasons, on April 22 at 5 p.m.
Social Interactions will be the topic of discussion so, to attend and receive Zoom contact information, RSVP to Jen Wolf at jlwolf@stcolettawi.org by April 15.
St. Coletta of Wisconsin — serving Northern Illinois, and Brookfield, Jefferson and Waukesha — provides quality day programs, residential services, job coaching and recreational activities for individuals with disabilities and other challenges, and depends on strong community partnerships to carry out its mission with compassion, dignity and respect.
If interested in learning more about St. Coletta of Wisconsin, contact Robin Baker, vice president, at (920) 674-8331, rbaker@stcolettawi.org or visit www.stcolettawi.org.
